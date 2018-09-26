CAFRE Enniskillen Campus to host Equine Innovation Day

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) will host an Equine Innovation Day at Enniskillen Campus on Tuesday, October 16.

The event will showcase new technologies and innovations in the equine industry from a range of different businesses and organisations. Student and staff projects which have been carried out at the Campus breeding, racing and equitation yards will be on display. Practices that are supported by scientific evidence are the foundation of a professional industry and the key to driving the sector forwards.

The Equine Innovation Day will showcase the utilisation of innovative technologies, services and practices in the care, management, production and performance of horses. Adoption of innovation is key to improving the health, welfare and performance of horses, increasing profitability and efficiency of equestrian businesses, and promoting a sustainable environment.

The day will include a number of stands from innovative businesses as well as two talks and a range of practical demonstrations showing a range of technologies.

The day will start at 11.30am and will have talks and demonstrations throughout the day.

There is no admission charge for this event and people from all aspects of the industry are very welcome. Further information and registration can be found on the CAFRE website: https://www.cafre.ac.uk/short-courses/equine-innovation-day-cafre-enniskillen-campus/

Important Information:

Location – Enniskillen Campus, BT74 4GF

Date – Tuesday 16 October

Times – start 11.30am until 5pm.

No fee.