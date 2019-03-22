CAFRE equine business workshop

CAFRE will be holding a full day workshop aimed at equine businesses and professionals wishing to develop and grow their equine enterprises, writes Rachel Annan, Equine Technologist.

The workshop will take place on Thursday 4 April at The Armagh City Hotel. The day will run from 9.30am – 4.30pm and refreshments will be provided.

The workshop will have two main speakers, June Burgess is an international event horse producer and rider, a previous organiser of the Ballygraffin Horse Trials and owner of the Fitzwilliam Hotel in Belfast. June will share her knowledge on developing business principles and facilitate workshop delegates in identifying key markets and opportunities to achieve their business objectives.

Carrie de Silva from Harper Adams University will advise on equine health and safety and ‘Keeping on the right side of the law’. Employment law and insurance will be covered with delegates having the opportunity to identify areas of high risk in their own businesses under the guidance of an expert.

The workshop is aimed at anyone involved in an equine business or service including riding schools, instructors, coaches, producers, tack shops, veterinary practices, farriers and many more. If you would like to develop your business further, get inspiration on taking the first step, or safeguarding against legislative errors, this workshop has something for everyone.

The cost of the workshop is £30 per person and includes a light lunch and refreshments.

Online registration is required prior to the workshop and closes on Monday 1 April 2019. https://www.cafre.ac.uk/short-courses/equine-business-workshop/