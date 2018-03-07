Caitlin in the red ribbons

Knockagh View Equestrian Centre recently held a working hunter show with NIF qualifiers.

Organisers would like to thank judge Ellie Miskelly for giving competitors great feedback.

The course was fantastic with plenty to look at in preparation for the festival in the huge all-weather outdoor arena.

Knockagh View has a full range of events coming up. For full details visit the website www.knockaghviewec@yahoo.com

Results

60cms Novice: 1st Leeann Radcliffe, Inca; 2nd Joan Gibson, Megan.

70cms: 1st Wendy Forsythe, Tifftarney PJ Gold.

80cms: 1st Alice Wilson, Grace; 2nd Jessica Paton, Crackenthorpe Tipico.

Small Hunter: 1st Caitlin McKechnie, Trudy Beag; 2nd Julie Lee Radcliffe, Eddie.

90cms: 1st Caitlin McKechnie, Trudy Beag; 2nd Katy Irvine, Munie Endeavor; 3rd Alison Crothers, Ox Mountain Gold.

1M: 1st Emily Magowan, Sheila; 2nd Holly Wray, Finn; 3rd Katy Irvine, Munie Endeavor; 4th Alison Crothers, Ox Mountain Gold.

1.10M: 1st Emily Magowan, Sheila.