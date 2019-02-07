Charities benefit from Saintfield Santa Ride

Saintfield Christmas Charity Santa Ride organiser Joan Cunningham presented £2,600 to charities at a Reception in the Temple Golf Club last week.

Joanne Smith, from Cancer Focus N.I, received a cheque for £1,000 from the Charity Ride and another cheque for £600 from Saintfield Horse Show held at Tyrella last August.

Saintfield Christmas Charity Ride organiser Joan Cunningham presents a cheque for �700 to Angelina Kane (Make a Wish, Never to be forgotten and Headway charities). Also included is her mother, Elizabeth Kane.

Young Angelina Kane, who is the junior finalist for Face of Northern Ireland, received a cheque for £700 for Make a wish, Never to be Forgotten and Headway. Valerie Morrison received a cheque for £300 for her charity, PDSA.

Joan wishes to remind everyone that Saintfield Christmas Charity Ride always takes place on the first Saturday in December, which is Saturday 7th this year.

She added: “Preparations are already underway for the 2019 Saintfield Christmas Santa Ride which promises to be bigger and better than ever.”