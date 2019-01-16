Children’s Fundraiser hosted by Tynan & Armagh

Tynan & Armagh Foxhounds held their Annual Charity Event, the New Year’s Day Children’s Meet in Richhill.

The event saw a great turn out of horses and ponies with over 90 participants.

Stewards and Chaperones carried out a fine job ensuring all were safely returned to their parents.

Tynan and Armagh Foxhounds would like to thank the landowners by whose kind permission this meet was possible as well as Richhill Presbyterian Church for allowing use of their car park.

Many thanks must also go to all the brave participants. The event generated £1,600.00, which was split between two local charities, Air Ambulance NI and CRY NI (Cardiac Risk in the Young NI).