Christmas cracker at Laurel View

Festive fun and seasonal good spirits were evident throughout December at Laurel View, but particularly at the Christmas Cracker Show.

The obstacle course had been tinselled by Santa and various eager elves, but it didn’t prove too distracting for the eager competitors and their steeds.

60cm champions Holly Hanvey and Jack

Some of the show jumps could have been confused for Christmas trees with the amount of parcels, tinsel and baubles adorning them.

Next fun show on the Laurel View 2019 calendar will be the Easter Show on 28th April, which will only be a hop, skip and a jump away.

Results

Tinsel Tangle Obstacle Course

Class 1: Elf Assisted (Lead Rein): 1st Laura, Billy-Jo Kehoe; 2nd Snowflakes, Caroline McKeown; 3rd Guinness, Faith Stitt-Gray; 4th Millie May, Lydia-Marie Close.

Class 2: Junior Elf (Rider under 13 years): 1st Guinness, Abbie Clarke; 2nd Sparky, Saffron Murphy; 3rd Marley, Eve McGreevy; 4th Sparky, Alice Jones; 5th Bruno, Sarah Williams; 6th Fanta, Lily Hollinger.

Class 3: Senior Elf (Rider 13 years & over): 1st Lass, Kirsten Davis; 2nd Keady, Alice Lutton; 3rd Keady, Katelyn Evans; 4th Heidi, Kodie Clarke; 5th Lass, Rachel Bowles; 6th Luke, Amy-Lee Hanvey.

Jingle Show Jumping

Class 4: Crackers Caper - Cross poles: 1st Fanta, Lily Hollinger; 2nd V, Grace Kirkwood; 3rd Songbird, Jamie-Leigh Close; 4th Millie May, Lydia-Marie Close; 5th Jasper, Georgia Rea; 6th Guinness, Faith Stitt-Gray.

Class 5: Tinsel Trot – 30cm: 1st Keady, Katelyn Evans; 2nd Lass, Ella McKay; 3rd Toby, Alex Moore; 4th Connie, Aoibh Gilgunn; 5th Guinness, Abbie Clarke; 6th Roly, Kiera Montgomery.

Class 6: Frosty Dash – 45cm: 1st Maisie, Ariel Allen; 2nd Keady, Erin Johnston; 3rd Heidi, Kodie Clarke; 4th Rab, Rosie Hawthorne; 5th V, Amber Kirkwood; 6th Rab, Helen Gage.

Class 7: Fairy Light Folly – 55cm: 1st Maisie, Ariel Allen; 2nd Delilah, Colin Brown; 3rd Heidi, Kodie Clarke; 4th Guinness, Emma Sargent; 5th Laura, Finn Doherty.

Class 8: Snowman’s Sprint – 60cm: 1st Jack, Holly Hanvey; 2nd Delilah, Karen Brown; 3rd Luke, Amy-Lee Hanvey.

Class 9: Santa’s Sleigh Ride – 70cms: 1st Star Choice, Faith Black.