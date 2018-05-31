Combinations book their places at the RDS Horse Show

Wednesday, May 23, saw the latest of the RDS Horse Qualifiers head northward to the Meadows Equestrian Complex, Lurgan.

In the Four-Year-Old Qualifier, Kate Derwin was a worthy winner, having impressed visiting judges from Europe to take the first place ribbons with ‘Ramiro Be Classe’ owned by Jim Derwin, a Bay gelding by ‘Ramiro B’.

In one of the best displays of young horse jumping, the Five-Year-Old RDS Qualifier was eventually won by Marion Hughes’ MHS Cardenta by international stallion ‘Cardento’. Only 15 combinations made it through the gruelling three round competition without penalty, designed by Tom Holden.

Kilkenny’s Jack Ryan onboard his mother Marguerite’s Bay Gelding ‘BBS McGregor’ by ‘Cardento’ were the eventual winner of the six-year-old qualifier, having gone to the second round and recording one of only nine double clear rounds, to secure the win.

International Course Designer Tom Holden set down a challenging course for the 7/8 year old qualifier. With some technical lines, only seven horses of the 75 starters came home with a clean sheet and in doing so ensured themselves of qualification for the RDS for 2018.

Results

Four Year Old RDS Qualifier - 1, Jim Derwin’s Ramiro Be Classe (Jim Derwin); 2, Catherine Thornton’s Darco Q (Catherine Thornton); 3, Aoife McCabe’s Heritage LVS Van Gogh (Aoife McCabe); 4, Judy Murphy’s Javas Katie (John Mulligan); 5, Eddie Moloney’s Kannan You Two (Eddie Moloney); 6, Olive Clarke’s FSS Outlaw (Olive Clarke); 7, Amanda Jones’s Rosco Roseanna (Linda Murphy); 8, Michael Brennan’s Mhs Instant Karma (Vincent Byrne); 9, Ash-Lee Brown’s Omard Sansa (IHB) (Caitilin Taggart); 10, Jackie Moloney’s Holmoak Donna (Anthony O’Regan); 11, Ita Mcdermott’s Lisdeen Quality (Shane Quinn); 12, Conor McEneaney’s Shanroe Peeters (Conor McEneaney); 13, Paul Carberry’s Calcord (Paul Carberry); 14, Miguel Bravo’s MHS Cuffesgrange (Dominic Curley); 15, Esther Treanor’s LMD Douglas Swatch (William Anderson); 16, Brian Duff’s BEC Aran Star (Brian Duff); 17, Gareth Nethercote’s CHS Hoochie Coochie (Gareth Nethercote); 18, Ita Mcdermott’s Emerald Emoe (Ita McDermott); 19, Tara Fitzgerald’s Katesbridge Arabella (Tom Hearne).

20, Gabriel Tunney’s Roses for the Lady (Gabriel Tunney); 21, Dessie Irwin’s Royal Ricardo (Darren Irwin); 22, Ado Moran’s Quick Shot (Vincent Byrne); 23, Mark Bolger & Aurore Vernois’s Keem Bay (Aurore Vernois); 24, Robert McHugh’s Cillrois Miss Trendy (David Moran); 25, Olivia Brennan’s GCS Paris (Cian Goggins); 26, Gerald Doherty’s Islandwood Quality Touch (Claire Doherty); 27, Michael Keane’s Cruise Billerough (Bill Maguire); 28, Seamus Tighe’s Lough Scur Quality Lady (John Mulligan); 29, Edmond Kearney’s MB Magnums Boy (Tadhg Kearney); 30, Gearoid Tully’s Indoctro N Eight (John Mulligan); 31, Aoife Mc Cabe’s Heritage LVS Camille (Aoife McCabe); 32, Thomas Murray’s Katrina’s Boy (Tadhg Mulligan); 33, Catherine Thornton’s LVS Reggie (Catherine Thornton); 34, Mervyn Jr Clarke’s Thomascourt Legaland (Mervyn Jr Clarke); 35, Jim Derwin’s Check Your Pockets (Jim Derwin); 36, Norman Allen’s Burrough Hill Boy (Martin Duffy); 37, John Kearney’s Curra Candy O (David Moran); 38, Regula Wassmer’s Tullabeg Jackson (Kenneth Graham); 39, Brian Duff’s BEC Alter Ego (Brian Duff).

40, Jessica Burke’s CHF Super Classe (Jessica Burke); 41, Derek Mcconnell’s Longfield Semper Excelsius (Derek McConnell); 42, Cathy Cuffe’s Katorevel (Ita McDermott); 43, Jade Lawlor’s Clashganna’s Winning Legacy (Jade Lawlor); 44, Miley Dunning’s Master Quality Imp (Joyce Veld); 45, Johnathan McDonnell’s Emzo (Johnathan McDonnell); 46, Patrick Murphy’s Shirsheen Ice (Linda Murphy); 47, Miley Dunning’s CSF Trendy Lady (Joyce Veld); 48, Diana Gibson’s Millview Cicero (Michael Cave); 49, Thomas Mclean’s Ballyrobin Brave Heart (Katy Connor); 50, Linda Murphy’s Shirsheen Fun Time (Linda Murphy); 51, Ryan Crumley’s Rockwell RC (Robert Whitaker); 52, Kate O Broin’s Blueprint (IHR) (Nicholas Butler); 53, keonan stables ltd’s Clovalent (Olivia A Roulston); 54, gregory clarke’s Jardy (Ausra Valuckyte); 55, Luc Henry’s Ganesh Hero Z (Damien Griffin); 56, Katie O’ Dea’s L.L.S Quality Diamond (Katie O’ Dea); 57, Jim Derwin’s Kief Shutter Fly Cruise (Kate Derwin); 58, Judith Sossick’s Loughview Ace of Diamonds (Garth Swaile); 59, Thomas Murray’s Kinkeen Lough (Tadhg Mulligan).

60, Leanne Marshall’s GHS Cupertino (Jonathan Smyth); 61, Denise O’Sullivan’s Major Royale (Angela Percy); 62, Ash-Lee Brown’s Alfie H (John Joe Gallagher); 63, KM Sport Horses’s Dawsons Orestus (David Moran); 64, Padraig Dunne’s Kilmaine Darco (Joyce Veld); 65, Ciaran McGurgan’s Mullentine Lucky Moon (Claire Conlon); 66, Martina Mccrory’s OKE Sophie R (Rachel McKimmon); 67, Maurice Bingham’s Florida Springs (Maurice Bingham); 68, Lady Georgina Forbes’s Castleforbes elie (Jamie Landers); 69, Clare Hughes’s HHS Apollo (Cian Goggins); 70, Marie Vallet’s Keassie (Marie Vallet); 71, Ivor Fox’s Strandhill Boy (Stephen Gibson); 72, Dessie Irwin’s Quality Maltease (Darren Irwin).

5 Year Old RDS Qualifier - 1, Marion Hughes’s MHS Cardenta (Michael James Pender); 2, Cathal McMunn & Mervyn Clarke Jnr’s Merlins Victoire (Mervyn Jr Clarke); 3, Matt Kane’s GIN AND TONIC (Richard Kerins); 4, KM Sport Horses’s Dawsons Flex (David Moran); 5, Sorcha Hennessy’s Izzy (KWPN) (Derek Mcconnell); 6, Anne Clancy & Mary Gannon’s CSF James Kann Cruz (John Mulligan).

6 Year Old RDS Qualifier - 1, Marguerite Ryan’s BBS McGregor (Jack Ryan); 2, Miguel Bravo’s Javas Gucci (Michael James Pender); 3, Joanne Blair’s Mon Ami (ISH) (Joanne Blair); 4, Carol Gee’s Enniscrone Condios (Fraser Duffy); 5, Pearl Roche - Fanning’s Pearls Princess Gervantus (Vincent Byrne); 6, Aiden Mcgrory’s PACINO AMIRO (Kenneth Graham).

7&8 Year Old RDS Qualifier - 1=-1 Beat Mandji & Barry O’Connors’ Antigon Gravelotte (Philip McGuane); GBBS Int Ltd’s BP Hyberina (Greg Broderick); Edgar Hogg’s Intuitive (James Hogg); Calvin McDonald’s Greenvale Draco (Jessica Burke); Neal Fearon’s Focus Vendi KBS (Neal Fearon); Aoife McCabe’s Paciro (Thomas O’Brien) and Hannah Patterson’s Volt Star (Hannah Patterson).