Combinations book their places in final of league at Ecclesville

Week four of Ecclesville’s Show-jumping League provided competitors with their last chance to qualify for the prizes at the final on September 21.

With some very nifty combinations through, the organisers are anticipating another great evening of show-jumping. The added bonus of Super League points on offer for the top six in each class should give the leader board a good shake-up.

Spectators are encouraged to come along and cheer on the competitors. Everyone is welcome to come along and jump, whether they are qualified or not.

Results from 14 September:

40cm Class - No Double Clears.

60cm Class - Double Clears: Cara Garrity and Sweetie Pie; Darcy Maguire and Manny; Dara Flynn and Peter; Shauna Murray and Peter; Iona McNeill and Womble.

70cms - Double Clears: Cara Garrity and Sweetie Pie; Darcy Maguire and Manny; Lexie Maguire and Jack; Emma Quigley and Perfect Promise; Lucie-Ann Abbott and Louie; Sarah Boyle and Hey there Delilah; Cara Mae O’Connor and Honey; Rhianna Mulligan and Ruby; Rhianna Mulligan and Marble.

80cms - Double Clears: Jordana Mitchell and Hillrose; Emily Marshall and Poppy; Molly Quinn and Rosie; Tiana Grace Abbott and Snuzzles; Lexie Maguire and Manny; Zara Keys and Apple Jack; Ryann McPhillips and Candy.

90cms - Double Clears: Jordana Mitchell and Hillrose; Molly Quinn and Rosie; Tiana Grace Abbott and Snuzzles; Marie Caldwell and Ben; Amy Noble and Storm; Ryann McPhillips and Candy; Rhianna Mulligan and Marble.

1m - Double Clears: David Clarke and Sue; Dorina O’Connor and Brooklyn.

1.10 - Double Clear: Naomi Connell and Alaska.

Results from 24 August:

40cm Class - Double Clears: Sam Watson and Mars; Linden Watson and Secret; Hannah Bursby and Secret; Martha Bursby and Mars.

60cm Class - Double Clear: Shauna Murray and Peter.

70cms - Double Clears: Cara Garrity and Henry; Sarah Boyle and Hey There Delilah; Lucie-Ann Abbott and Louie; Emma Quigley and Perfect Promise.

80cms - Double Clears: Tiana-Grace Abbott and Snuzzles; Sarah Boyle and Hey There Delilah; Lucie-Ann Abbott and Louie; Emma Quigley and Perfect Promise; Amy Knox and Cookie; Sophie Guerney and Brookvale Charlie; Rhyann McPhillips and Candy.

90cms - Double Clears: Celia Breydin and Rebel; Amy Noble and Storm; Emma McCreadie and Bonnie; Marie Caldwell and Ben; Marina Hamilton and Jenny; Kelly McClafferty and Tara; Rhyann McPhillips and Candy; Sophie Guerney and Brookvale Charlie.

1m - Double Clears: Kelly McClafferty and Tara; Emma Mooney and Edenmount Barnstorm; David Clarke and Sue.

1.10 - Double Clear: Amy Noble and Storm.

Results from 31 August:

40cm Class - Double Clears: Martha Bursby and Mars; Sam Watson and Mars; Hannah Bursby and Secret; Linden Watson and Secret; Ruby Bursby and Secret.

60cm Class - Double Clears: Cara Garrity and Sweetie Pie; Shauna Murray and Peter.

70cms - Double Clears: Cara Garrity and Sweetie Pie; Shauna Murray and Peter; Emma Quigley and Perfect Promise; Sarah Boyle and Hey There Delilah; Emma Quigley and Flame in the Wind

80cms - Double Clears: Emma Quigley and Perfect Promise; Zara Jane Kelly and Millie; Emily Marshall and Poppy; Jordana Mitchell and Hillrose; Molly Quinn and Rosie; Sarah Boyle and Hey there Delilah; Sophie Guerney and Brookvale Charlie; Ryann McPhillips and Candy.

90cms - Double Clears: Ryann McPhillips and Candy; Zara Jane Kelly and Sophia; Jordana Mitchell and Hillrose; Amy Noble and Storm; Marie Caldwell and Ben; Emily Marshall and Poppy; Molly Quinn and Rosie.

1m - Double Clear: Amy Noble and Storm.

1.10 - Double Clears: Amy Noble and Storm; Fergus McGirr and Alfie.

Results from 7 September:

40cm Class - No Double Clears.

60cms - Double Clears: Darcy Maguire and Manny; Cara Garrity and Sweetie Pie; Shauna Murray and Peter; Iona McNeill and Womble; Dara Flynn and Peter.

70cms - Double Clears: Cara Garrity and Sweetie Pie; Shauna Murray and Peter; Emma Quigley and Flame in the Wind; Darcy Maguire and Manny; Lauren McBeth and Flame in the Wind; Lucie-Ann Abbott and Louie; Ellie McNamee and Dandy; Emma Quigley and Perfect Promise.

80cms - Double Clears: Jordana Mitchell and Hillrose; Molly Quinn and Rosie; Lucie-Ann Abbott and Louie; Tiana-Grace Abbott and Snuzzles; Emily Marshall and Poppy; Emma Quigley and Perfect Promise; Ryann McPhillips and Candy; Carly Breydin and Millie; Lexie Maguire and Manny.

90cms - Double Clears: Jordana Mitchell and Hillrose; Freya Sayle and Crusader.

1m - Double Clears: Amy Noble and Storm; Emma Mooney and Barney; Kerry Taggart and Zeb

1.10 - No Double Clears.

Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider/pony must have competed in the same class for three out of the four weeks prior to the final to be eligible for prizes on 21 September. There is also a Turnout prize in each class, kindly sponsored by Omagh Equestrian and Countrywear.

This is the final of the fourth of the five scheduled leagues for 2018 and the fourth opportunity for competitors to win points in the 2018 Super League. For further information on the league or the Super League please contact Sandra on 07990541966 or Ecclesville Centre on 028 82840591.