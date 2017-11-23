Combinations turn out in force at Ecclesville

Week two of Ecclesville’s Showjumping League was again very popular with over eighty competitors enjoying Raymond Caldwell’s flowing courses.

This Showjumping League will continue for the next three Friday evenings, commencing at 6.15pm sharp with a 40cms class, followed by 60cm, 70cm, 80cm, 90cm, 1m and 1.10m.

Results from 17 November:

40cm Class (Double Clears): Sarah Jane Sloane and Prince; Brid Sweeney and Barney Bear; Shauna Murray and Peter; Lucy McKeown and Piccolo; Olivia Nixon and Mallon; Lexie McKeown and Moguli; Niamh Lunney and Prince; Ellie Mae McCrory and Truely; Kaitlin McCrory and Pop; Setara Singh and Chester.

60cm Class (Double Clears): Cathal Donnelly and Ronnie; Niamh Donnelly and Dapple; Kaitlin McCrory and Pop; Lucy Anne Abbott and Louie; Jordana Mitchell and Softie; Ellie McNamee and Paddy; Halle Anderson and Firefly; Sarah Boyle and Hey there Delilah; Brooke Morrow and Roxy.

70cms (Double Clears): Jordana Mitchell and Softie; Niamh Donnelly and Bluebell; John Joe Gallagher and Jones; Sarah Boyle and Hey there Delilah; Lucy Anne Abbott and Louie; Emily Marshall and Annie Mac; Ryann McPhillips and Ben; Halle Anderson and Firefly; Rhianne Ferguson and Twinkle; Jessica Honeyman and Star; Marie Caldwell and Flo; Edward Liggett and Peter Pan; Brooke Morrow and Roxy.

80cms (Double Clears): Tiana Grace Abbott and Henry; Naimh Donnelly and Bluebell; Emily Marshall and Annie Mac; Jessica Honeyman and Star; Kamryn McQuade and Rosie; Hannah Jones and Rocket; Amy Noble and Storm; Shauneen Gallagher and Liz; Emma Mooney and Mr Barney; Michael Roche and Oscar; Carly McBratney and Evie; Freya Sayle and Balford.

90cms (Double Clears): Roisin Blaney and Poppy; Barbara Coultar and Sorcha; Frey Sayle and Balford; Kamryn McQuade and Rosie; Nadia Donnelly and Fonya; Zara Keys and Bracey; Dorina O’Connor and Brooklyn.

1m (Double Clears): Roisin Blaney and Ria; Freya Sayle and Monty; Fergus McGirr and Louie; Roisin Blaney and Venus; Dorina O’Connor and Brooklyn; Nadia Donnelly and Fonya.

1.10 (Double Clears): Roisin Blaney and Ria; Fergus McGirr and Louie; Dorina O’Connor and Brooklyn; Roisin Blaney and Venus.

Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider/pony must compete in the same class for three out of the four weeks leading up to the final, to be eligible for prizes on December 8. For further information on the League or the Super League, contact Sandra on 07990541966 or Ecclesville Centre on 028 8284 0591.