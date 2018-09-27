Competitors produce fabulous finale to Ecclesville league series

The final of the fourth of Ecclesville’s Showjumping Leagues for 2018 was held on 21 September and it was again very competitive.

With the Super League well underway the top six in each class also won valuable points, as at the end of 2018, a perpetual trophy will be awarded to rider and horse combination with the most points in each class from 60cm through to 1.10cm.

The many spectators were treated to great displays of showjumping as the competitors had to be both careful and speedy to negotiate Raymond Caldwell’s challenging courses.

Omagh Equestrian and Countrywear sponsored the turnout prizes for the final, which was an added bonus for the riders and grooms.

The 60cm class was won by the very competitive Cara Garrity and Sweetie Pie. The winner of the 70cm class was Emma Quigley on the very speedy, Perfect Promise.

The 80cm and 90cm classes were dominated by the talented, Jordana Mitchell and her lovely pony, Hillrose.

The outright winner of both the 1m and 1.10m was the very consistent Amy Noble riding Storm.

The Super League for 2018 is looking very interesting after four leagues, with several new combinations in the mix and the leaderboard has again been given a good shake up.

Going into the final league for 2018, Sarah-Jane Sloane and Lilley still lead the 60cm class. The very consistent Lucie-Ann Abbott and Louie lead both the 70cm and 80cm classes. Jordana Mitchell and Hillrose lead the 90cm class. There is no outright leader in both the 1m and 1.10 classes, so still all to play for.

The classes are all very competitive and all can change on the final night of league five on 6 December when the Super League Cups and Sashes will be awarded.

The organisers would like to take this opportunity thank all the competitors who supported this league. Also sincere thanks to Raymond Caldwell, course builder, assisted by Malvern Moore; to Rachel Parker who assisted in the judge’s box and to Omagh Equestrian and Countrywear for sponsoring the turnout prizes.

Results from 21 September:

40cm Class - No Double Clears.

60cm Class (Double Clears): Dara Flynn and Peter; Cara Garrity and Sweetie Pie; Shauna Murray and Peter; Iona McNeill and Womble.

70cms (Double Clears): Cara Garrity and Sweetie Pie; Sarah Boyle and Hey there Delilah; Lucie-Ann Abbott and Louie; Emma Quigley and Perfect Promise; Ellie McNamee and Dandy; Julia Mulligan and Ruby; Shauna Murray and Peter.

80cms (Double Clears): Lucy McCann and Josie; Iva and Baby; Jordana Mitchell and Hillrose; Molly Quinn and Rosie; Sarah Boyle and Hey there Delilah; Lucie-Ann Abbott and Louie; Tiana-Grace Abbott and Snuzzles; Emily Marshall and Poppy; Emma Quigley and Perfect Promise; Julia Mulligan and Ruby; Rihanna Mulligan and Marble; Amy Knox and Cookie; Ryann McPhillips and Candy.

90cms (Double Clears): Emma Mooney and Barney; Rihanna Mulligan and Marble; Jordana Mitchell and Hillrose; Molly Quinn and Rosie; Amy Noble and Storm; Ryann McPhillips and Candy.

1m (Double Clears): Emma Mooney and Barney; Amy Noble and Storm.

1.10m (Double Clears): Amy Noble and Storm; Naomi Connell and Alaska

LEAGUE RESULTS

60cm: 1st Cara Garrity and Sweetie Pie (Turnout Prize); 2nd Shauna Murray and Peter.

70cm: 1st Emma Quigley and Perfect Promise; 2nd Sarah Boyle and Hey there Delilah; 3rd Lucie-Ann Abbott and Louie (Turnout Prize); 4th Cara Garrity and Sweetie Pie; 5th Shauna Murray and Peter; 6th Lauren McBeth and Flame in the Wind.

80cm: 1st Jordana Mitchell and Hillrose; 2nd Lucie-Ann Abbott and Louie; 3rd Tiana-Grace Abbott and Snuzzles; 4th Molly Quinn and Rosie; 5th Emma Quigley and Perfect Promise; 6th Sarah Boyle and Hey there Delilah; Turnout Prizes – Julia Mulligan and Ruby; Rihanna Mulligan and Marble.

90cm: 1st Jordana Mitchell and Hillrose; 2nd Amy Noble and Storm; 3rd Ryann McPhillips and Candy; 4th Molly Quinn and Rosie; 5th Tiana-Grace Abbott and Snuzzles (Turnout Prize); 6th Emily Marshall and Poppy.

1m: 1st Amy Noble and Storm (Turnout Prize).

1.10: 1st Amy Noble and Storm.

Preview

The Ecclesville team are running a Halloween Show on Sunday, October 28 which will be an ideal opportunity for a warm-up before Omagh High School’s Inter-schools Show on Friday, November 2. The final league for 2018 is then scheduled to start on Friday, November 9. For further details please contact Sandra on 07990 541 966 or Ecclesville on 028 8284 0591.