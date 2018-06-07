Cross Country raises £50,000 for local charities over 30 years

Founded by George Sands and Stanley Dougan, Ballycross Charity Cross Country celebrated the 30th anniversary of its popular annual event on Easter Saturday (31st March).

More than 90 horses and ponies took part and enjoyed the course of around 40 fences and five miles through ground kindly granted by local farmers, to whom organisers are deeply indebted.

Organisers would like to thank anyone who helped in any way to make the event so successful, especially Iveagh Foxhounds for their continued support.

An amazing amount of £3,000 was raised by generous subscriptions for the 2018 chosen charity Southern Area Hospice Services (SAHS) which provides invaluable support and care to people living within the Southern Health Board Area, who are suffering from Cancer, Multiple Sclerosis and Motor Neurone Disease.

This year the event was held in memory of co-founder Mr George Sands, who passed away in April 2017.

George was a familiar face for almost 30 years firstly founding the event, building fences, riding the course and latterly was the chief counter of the participants on the day. He loved welcoming the visitors each year and was proud to show off the beautiful countryside he grew up in, farmed and loved.

Pictured left, George’s daughters Jill McElroy, Sheena Davidson and his son and best friend Stephen Sands handed over a cheque to Liz Armstrong, fundraiser for Southern Area Hospice Services along with Joint masters of The Iveagh Foxhounds Sarah Dawson and Bob Wilson.