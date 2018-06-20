Curran takes the honours on Oliver Twister at Banbridge Horse Show

With large entries across all classes over two days, the recent Banbridge Show produced another unprecedented weekend of showjumping at The Meadows Equestrian Centre with two arenas in operation on both Saturday and Sunday.

Spectators were also in abundance and with good weather, coupled with the excellent facilities, it was certainly a weekend to remember.

Jenny Dunlop riding Barrera Star Attraction, winners of the 128 1m

The show hosted legs of the TRI sponsored Ulster Region Summer Tour which attracted superb entries across the board

The premier event of the show was the 1.35 Ulster Region TRI Summer Tour which had over fifty starters for the third leg. Ray Buchanan and Colm Quinn built a very cleverly demanding track which incorporated many technical questions but still managed to produce 13 clear first rounds, only three of which six continued unfaultingly in round two where time was clearly of the essence.

The very worthy winner was Frank Curran who rode the round of his life, with Heffron Equine Ltd’s Oliver Twister, a ten year old gelding by Oliver out of a mare by Don Juan De La Bouverie. The combination took every conceivable turn with ease and finished fractionally ahead of their nearest rival, Emily Turkington and Willem.

The Linen Green very kindly sponsored the 1.10/1.15m Young Rider competition which saw Jodie Creighton take the win on Blackrock Beauty while the UR sponsored the 1.20/1.25m Young Riders where Ellen Hughes and Hard Times were the clear winners. These classes showcase the standard of jumping amongst the Young Riders and certainly Saturday proved that they have a strong line up of talent ready to progress to the Senior levels.

Sunday saw two arenas in action all day with large entries in the pony classes.

Arena 2 which hosted all the 128 classes as well as some of the 138 classes had some fantastic speed rounds with plenty of parental support throughout.

Meanwhile, Arena 1 catered for the 148 classes as well as the Children on Horse classes and the remainder of the 138 events. where, again, standards were very high.

Ray Buchanan, Show Director and Chairman of Iveagh Showjumpers, paid tribute to everyone who played a part in the huge success of the show. This includes sponsors, judges, starters, course designers, arena party and secretarial staff as well as the McCusker family for the use of their first class facilities.

Banbridge Show has grown from strength to strength, raising very valuable funds for local charities, the beneficiaries of which will be announced shortly.

Full results

Amateur: 1. Grace Carlisle, Flagmount Heir; 2. Karen Pearson, Hanley News; 3. Niamh Mallon-McFall, Rose of Lennon; 4. Alexandra Bailey, Callie LVS Z; 5. Joe Harris, Coppindell Concorde; 6. Fiona Thompson, O’Harabrook.

90cms UR/TRI Summer Tour: 1= Fergus Reid, Springhill Cobra, Jane O’Kane, Sally, Emma-Leigh McAllister, Rocknaree, Alison Irwin, Fee Boston, Heather Smith, Bon Amie, Holly Wray, Elamo Jack of Hearts, Emily Hill, Holly Balloo, Alison Irwin, Uilinn Rua, Tara Fitzgerald, Katesbridge Arabella, Conrad McGuinness, Coolrock Dark Angel, Kathryn O’Hagan, CHS Bondi Beach, Lucy Telford, Trebor Tell Me More, Nicola McLoughlin, Killarn PG, Darragh Baldwin, Your O Jasper, Shirley Smyth, Jailhouse Rock, Maeve Lunny, Okee Dokee, Kayleigh Young, Lougherne Celtic Tiger, Marina Stewart, Flight of the Phoenix, Audrey Hunter, Cushnahan’s Zoe, Connor Stewart, ECS Horatio.

1m UR/TRI Summer Tour: 1. Jane Clarke, Glenpatrick Cool Guy; 2. Fiona Thompson, O’Harabrook; 3. Jonathan Cresswell, Foxboro Modern Classic; 4. Karen Pearson, Quantum Classic; 5. Sarah Kelly, Baby Charlton; 6. Shirley Smith, Jailhouse Rock.

1.10m Senior UR/TRI Summer Tour: 1. Angela Percy, Castle Lux; 2. Lynne Russell, Rockmount Misty Star; 3. Sarah Kelly, Baby Charlton; 4. Lynne Russell, Salsa; 5. Amanda Hylands, River Promise; 6. Jaymie Crawford, Fyfin Echo One.

1.10m UR Young Rider: 1. Jodie Creighton, Blackrock Beauty; 2. Olivia Roulston, Novellent; 3. Jonathan Smyth, Premier Domino; 4. Vikki Fox, Bonny Sir Edward; 5. Kiera Malcolmson, Seapatrick Cardento; 6. Jennifer Torrens, Meadly.

1.20m Senior UR/TRI Summer Tour: 1. Angela Percy, Sligo Cavalier Lass; 2. Luke Campbell, Little Miss Lulu; 3. Dermott Lennon, Cross Guidam; 4. Dermott Lennon, Athletix Hero Z; 5. Rebecca McGoldrick, Loughview Black Diamond; 6. Ryan O’Neill, Taplagh Lady.

1.20m UR Young Rider: 1. Ellen Hughes, Hard Times; 2. Elle Johnston, Cadence Dreamer; 3. Kaitlyn King, Captains Orders; 4. Jodie Creighton, Newmarket Alloy; 5. Abby Morton, That’s Amore; 6. Daryl Somerville, Paris Delux.

1.35m UR/TRI Summer Tour: 1. Frank Curran, Oliver Twister; 2. Emily Turkington, Willem; 3. Rebecca McGoldrick, Duco; 4. Angela Percy, Active Cruise; 5. Victoria Brown, Portphilip Dioscruise; 6. James Hogg, Always On My Mind.

Ponies – Sunday

128 50cms: 1= Lexie Maguire, Manny, Shannon Cairns, Strawberry Starburst, Kaitlin McCrory, My Party Pop, Daniel Pearson, Blue, Lexie Maguire, Drums Girl, Ruby Millar, Vales Little Bobbi, Matthew Wilcock, Drumcaughey Lucky, Harriet O’Hagan, He’s So Naughty, Juliana Nelson, Casper.

128 60cms: 1= Zara-Jane Kelly, Bodernog Imogen, Eunan Kelly, A Little Fairplay, Zoe Caskey, Smokegun, Julianna Nelson, Casper, Lexie Maguire, Manny, Caoimhian Sharkey, Lackaghmore Katie, Zoe Caskey, Aughmore Dante, Caoimhian Sharkey, Knockavoe Merlin.

128 70cms: 1= Alexandra Kerr, Pepsi Mac, Alexandra Kerr, Rathdrum Bobby, Jessica Baxter, Tabita Chantilly Lace, Lily Tunney, Horizon Star, Grace Hamill, Beechfields Mini Hero, Caoimhian Sharkey, Lackaghmore Katie, Caitlin Kelly, Tuity Fruity, Eenna Hamilton, My Gingernut, Zoe Caskey, Smokegun, Kate Millar, Sir Bob, Caoimhian Sharkey, Sparkling Ganty Blazer.

128 80cms: 1= India Heffron, Dandy, Lily Tunney, In it to win it, Caitlin Kelly, Bright Bling, Erin Mathieson, Chocolate 11, Caoimhian Sharkey, Molly Polly, Anna McErlean, Belinda, Alexandra Kerr, Rathdrum Bobby, Grace Hamill, Beechfields Mini Hero, Jessica Baxter, Sparkling Class Act, Caoimhian Sharkey, Princess Puzzle, Beth Thompson, Ruthstown Speed.

128 85cms: 1. India Heffron, Miss Susie; 2. Zara Jane Kelly, A Little Fairplay; 3. India Heffron, Dandy; 4. Jessica Baxter, Sparkling Class Act; 5. Clara Burns, Dinky Do; 6. Zara Jane Kelly, Newhaven Sophia.

128 90cms: 1. Cara McFadden, Aru Cha Cha; 2. Emily Moloney, Expresso; 3. Zara-Jane Kelly, Capparoe Chic; 4. Alex McMaster, Sootilicious; 5. Kym Moore, Oaklea Supreme; 6. Robert Russell, Shangan Ritmo.

128 1m: 1. Jenny Dunlop, Barrera Star Attraction; 2. Zara Jane Kelly, Capparoe Chic; 3. Emily Moloney, Expresso; 4. Emily Moloney, Moana; 5. Peter Morton, Tynnan Tuttle Pip; 6. Oliver Doherty, Millfield Papoose.

138 80cms: 1= Peter Morton, Micky Blue Eyes, Lucy Morton, Moonlit Cassiopeia, Che Flanagan, Foyfin’s Gentleman Jack, Tyler Houston, Dunshane Sir Percival, Amy McLaughlin, Ziggy Stardust, Calum Pearson, Lackaghmore Frishow, Darragh Murphy, Kreme, Scarlett Thompson, Kilnamona McGuigan.

138 90cms: 1= Cara McFadden, Orfelia VD Bisschop, Che Flanagan, Cullagh Dawn, Emma Taylor, Knockagarron Fear Bui Falcon, Darragh Murphy, Lady Zee, Conor Harris, Lenamore Lena, Mackenzie Carmody, Sparkling Delta Dawn, Calum McVeigh, Gaulstown Lady Bishop, Bradie Hogg, Sam’s secret, Lucy McCann, Gortmore Julie, Beth Thompson, Keogans Boy.

138 1m: 1. Cormac Taggart, Mr Dougherty; 2. Emma Taylor, Knockagarron Fear Bui Falcon; 3. Billie-Jean Lynch, Derryvane Gale; 4. Maeve Clarke, Mulvin Roollover; 5. Lucy Morton, Callens Lady; 6. Alfie Adair, X Scream.

138 1.10m: 1. Alex Finney, Dolly Du Carel; 2. Niamh McEvoy, Riot Del Pegulil; 3. Niamh McEvoy, Glenford Clausa; 4. Alex Finney, Coltstown Dun Cruiser; 5. Emma Jane Orr, Jazzy Susie; 6. Cara McFadden, Drumlin Lady.

148 90cms: 1= Ellen Thompson, Eyre Diva Dior, Ben Maybin, Dabrian Dawn, Mollie Park, Indie Sahara, Teaghan Burns, Kildemock Surprise, Donal O’Connor, Lackaghmore Joey, Emily Steele, Deluca Reape, Phoebe Harbinson, Blueoak Photograph, Maebh Kelly, Miraculous.

148 1m: 1= Maebh Kelly, Miraculous, Donal O’Connor, Sparkling Mr Boom Top, Billie-Jean Lynch, Springfield Oliver, Erin Sweeney, Porthall Marcel, Alfie Adair, Paint Box, Niall McEvoy, Delta Echo, Emily Steele, Off Limits, Ellen Ward, Phoenix Delight, Jamie Hockley, BKS Nebula, Aoibha Treanor, Corbeagh Samba, Laura Brown, Canadian Express, Jennifer Torrens, Bellindene Fagin, Ellen douglas, Rock Melody, Jodie Creighton, Ballinamurra Josh, Niall McEvoy, Vales Bluebird, Erin Crawford, Sparkling Castlewarren Gold.

148 1.10m: 1. Sarah Moore, Cleagh Lady; 2. Jamie Hockley, Ballydoolagh Dreamer; 3. Erin Crawford, Foyfin’s Lady Muck; 4. Billie-Jean Lynch, Springfield Oliver; 5. John McEntee, Brooklyn Du Granit; 6. John McEntee, Ballylee Misty Boy.

148 1.20m: 1. Hugo McAlpine, Loughnatousa Ron; 2. Alex Finney, Shirsheen Cruiser; 3. Jamie Hockley, Ballydoolagh Dreamer; 4. Ellen Thompson, Sligo Little James; 5. John McEntee, Brooklyn Du Granit; 6. Hugo McAlpine, Drumcashel Little Legend.

Children on Horses

1m: 1= Catherine Buchanan, Loughshore Light of Touch, Cormac Taggart, Mr Easy Street.

1.10/1.20m: 1. Cormac Taggart, Mr Easy Street; 2. Shane Treanor, Charing Cross.