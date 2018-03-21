Denis is crowned Baileys Horse Feeds champion for 2018

Following the cancellation of the final leg of the Baileys Horse Feeds Flexi Eventing Series due to snow, it was decided to hold the prize giving at the Annual Two Phase Event on Saturday, March 10.

It was celebrations all round for amateur rider, Denis Currie, who, partnering Arodstown Aramis, his 12 year old gelding by Shannondale Sarco St Ghyvan, amassed an amazing 59 points which included four dressage wins, one runner up placing and a fourth position as well.

Judy Maxwell of Baileys Horse Feeds provided a beautiful new trophy which was presented to Denis by the Northern Region Chair, Catherine Abbott, along with the lion’s share of the prize money and a bottle of champagne.

Sadly, the runner up, Florence Campbell was unable to be present as she was attending a friend’s wedding but Florence and Ben finished five points behind having had one dressage win and four other top six placings in the course of the League.

The new partnership of Gemma Chambers and Diamond Mountain were very popular recipients of third placing. In fact for many weeks Gemma had been nipping at Denis’s ankles in the rush for top place, only to be overtaken by Florence in the final stages.

It was an absolute delight to see Abby Cummiskey taking fourth place overall in the League with Dusty. This combination attended all six weeks and participated in all three disciplines as she is planning to compete with Eventing Ireland this year. Her placing is testament to hard work, dedication and commitment for this amazing 13 year old Down High School pupil whom we’ll certainly be hearing a lot more about in the coming years.

Justine Harding and Kay Magill’s Bonmahon Quickstep picked up fifth place, a remarkable feat given that this horse won’t be five until June. Justine and Charissma also shared 14th spot with Tola Thompson and Crackerjack V111, another combination looking very promising for the season ahead.

Ann Cunningham’s Derryvane Danny, campaigned very nicely by Helen Faulkner, took the sixth spot, having competed successfully in the dressage phase at Intermediate level each week.

Nicky Nesbitt and The Spymaster were just one point behind in seventh place, having secured two wins and two runner up placings over the six weeks.

Nikki Cullen who had two horses running each week took 8th placing with Danske Coevers Lass and 9th with Tango Lad while Jon Champion and Orbie made their presence felt with a 10th placing which reflected a win and several top six placings.

Amateur rider Ruth Lyttle and Oberon took 11th place and sharing 12= spot was Erin Barlow with her impressive VSS Bling Bling and the hard working Jessica McConnell and Bella.

This League was an incredible success with almost 650 combinations taking part with over 1900 entries. Many riders have paid tribute to the educational benefits of the League where progression was very evident. It was particularly pleasing to see the popularity of the new all weather cross country phase where there were three courses set in the huge arena at all times.

The organisers, Meadows Equestrian Centre and Northern Region of Eventing Ireland would like to sincerely thank Judy Maxwell of Baileys Horse Feeds for her generous and continuing support of this very popular and beneficial League which has gone from strength to strength.

Thanks also to all the helpers across all disciplines who worked hard to keep the competitions flowing and to all the riders who supported the league.