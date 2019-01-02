Downhill Daisy takes the honours

The NISA Clydesdale Championship for 2018 was again sponsored by Blue Grass Horse Feeds.

Twenty-nine Clydesdale horses had taken part at agricultural shows the length and breadth of the province.

The final results are as follows:

1st, Downhill Daisy (24 Points) - Geoffrey Tanner

2nd, Castletown Crystal (22 Points) - John Cross

3rd, Hillview Queen of Hearts (21 Points) - Darren and Roberta Ryan

4th = Bencannon Grand Slam (20 Points) - Eric Hynds and Glebeview Jock (20 Points) - V & R Scott

6th, Drumnaconagher Rose (19 Points) - Gerry McGreevy.

Congratulations to all other exhibitors who competed throughout the show season.

The prizes were presented by NISA/Kenneth Irwin (Bluegrass) at the CLHBS Clydesdale Foal Show in Ballymena.