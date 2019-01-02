Downhill Daisy takes the honours

The NISA Clydesdale Championship for 2018 was again sponsored by Blue Grass Horse Feeds.
Twenty-nine Clydesdale horses had taken part at agricultural shows the length and breadth of the province.
The final results are as follows:
1st, Downhill Daisy (24 Points) - Geoffrey Tanner
2nd, Castletown Crystal (22 Points) - John Cross
3rd, Hillview Queen of Hearts (21 Points) - Darren and Roberta Ryan
4th = Bencannon Grand Slam (20 Points) - Eric Hynds and Glebeview Jock (20 Points) - V & R Scott
6th, Drumnaconagher Rose (19 Points) - Gerry McGreevy.
Congratulations to all other exhibitors who competed throughout the show season.
The prizes were presented by NISA/Kenneth Irwin (Bluegrass) at the CLHBS Clydesdale Foal Show in Ballymena.