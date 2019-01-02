Downhill Daisy takes the honours

Northern Ireland Show Association - Clydesdale Championship 2018 winners being presented with their prizes from sponsor Kenneth Irwin, Bluegrass Horse Feed,s at the CLHBS Clydesdale Foal Show. Picture courtesy of Kathryn Mark.
The NISA Clydesdale Championship for 2018 was again sponsored by Blue Grass Horse Feeds.

Twenty-nine Clydesdale horses had taken part at agricultural shows the length and breadth of the province.

The final results are as follows:

1st, Downhill Daisy (24 Points) - Geoffrey Tanner

2nd, Castletown Crystal (22 Points) - John Cross

3rd, Hillview Queen of Hearts (21 Points) - Darren and Roberta Ryan

4th = Bencannon Grand Slam (20 Points) - Eric Hynds and Glebeview Jock (20 Points) - V & R Scott

6th, Drumnaconagher Rose (19 Points) - Gerry McGreevy.

Congratulations to all other exhibitors who competed throughout the show season.

The prizes were presented by NISA/Kenneth Irwin (Bluegrass) at the CLHBS Clydesdale Foal Show in Ballymena.