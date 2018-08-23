Ecclesville’s fourth league

The fourth of Ecclesville’s showjumping leagues for 2018 is scheduled to start on Friday 24th August and will run for five weeks with the final on Friday 21st September.

The show starts at 6.15pm with a 40cm class followed by 60cm, 70cm, 80cm, 90cm, 1m and 1.10m.

At the final of each of the five leagues throughout 2018 points will be awarded to the top six competitors in each class. The last league final for 2018 will see the presentation of perpetual cups, sponsored by local businesses, awarded to the combination with the most points in each class.

To be eligible for the prizes on the final competitors must compete in three out of four previous weeks, with the same combination rider and pony jumping in the same class.

If you require any further information regarding this league or the super league please contact Ecclesville on 028 82840591 or Sandra on 07990541966.