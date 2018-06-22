Ecclesville’s league series continues apace

Week two of Ecclesville’s Showjumping League saw a steady number of competitors enjoying Raymond Caldwell’s flowing courses.

This Showjumping League will continue for the next three Friday evenings, commencing at 6.15pm sharp with a 40cms class, followed by 60cm, 70cm, 80cm, 90cm, 1m and 1.10m.

Results from 8 June:

40cm Class (Double Clears): Cara Garrity and Henry; Scarlett Knox and Chester; Niamh Lunney and Silver.

60cm Class (Double Clears): Scarlett Knox and Chester; Cara Garrity and Henry; Sarah-Jane Sloane and Lilley.

70cms (Double Clears)

Jessica Honeyman and Star; Emily Marshall and Annie Mac; Lucie-Ann Abbott and Louie; Tiana-Grace Abbott and Samsun; Molly Quinn and Rosie; Emily McFarland and Bounty

80cms (Double Clears): Tiana-Grace Abbott and Snuzzles; Emily Marshall and Annie Mac; Jordana Mitchell and Rosie; Lucie-Ann Abbott and Louie; Molly Quinn and Rosie; Ava Stubbs and Miss Bella; Amy Noble and Storm; Hannah Jones and Grace

90cms (Double Clears): Tiana-Grace Abbott and Snuzzles; Katie Sweetman and Keara; Rachel O’Kane and Max; Ciara Owens and Bella; Jessica Honeyman and JoJo; Amy Noble and Storm

1m (Double Clear): Lisa McFarland and Magic

Week three of Ecclesville saw a steady stream of competitors take on Raymond Caldwell’s flowing courses. The Showjumping League will continue for the next two Friday evenings, commencing at 6.15pm with a 40cms class, followed by 60cm, 70cm, 80cm, 90cm, 1m and 1.10m.

Results from 15 June:

40cm Class (Double Clears): Cara Garrity and Henry; Scarlett Knox and Chester

60cm Class (Double Clears): Sarah-Jane Sloane and Lilley; Cara Garrity and Henry; Scarlett Knox and Chester; Eunan Kelly and Millie

70cms (Double Clears): Sarah-Jane Sloane and Lilley; Emily Marshall and Annie Mac; Eunan Kelly and Millie; Jessica Honeyman and Star; Tiana-Grace Abbott and Samsun; Lucie-Ann Abbott and Louie

80cms (Double Clears): Hannah Jones and Grace; Molly Quinn and Rosie; Niamh Donnelly and Bluebell; Amy Noble and Storm; Lucie-Ann Abbott and Louie; Tiana-Grace Abbott and Snuzzles

90cms (Double Clears)

Amy Noble and Storm; Sarah Boyle and Hey there Delilah; Jessica Honeyman and JoJo

1m (Double Clears): Ava Stubbs and Miss Bella; Chloe Watson and Pandora

1.10 (Double Clear): Chloe Watson and Pandora.

Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider/pony must compete in the same class for three out of the four weeks prior to the Final to be eligible for prizes on 29 June. This will also be the third opportunity for competitors to put points on the board for Super League 2018! If you require any further information on the League or Super League please contact Sandra on 07990541966 or Ecclesville Centre on 028 82840591.