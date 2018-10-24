Equine entrepreneur trots home with agri-science award

Crafted Equestrian, a company committed to ending friction injuries for horses, has won this year’s prestigious Agri-Science prize at the INVENT Awards.

Receiving the award from category sponsor, leading ICT solutions provider Fujitsu, Jenny Gregg, founder and CEO of Crafted Equestrian and Ulster University product and design student, was applauded by the judges for addressing a common problem in the equestrian market with an innovation solution.

Research indicated that 70% of equestrians have experience with girth galls, sores similar to blisters caused by friction of the saddle. Crafted Equestrian designed a girth with an innovative pressure-release system using moisture-wicking fabrics and foams.

The INVENT Awards showcases and rewards local innovations and proof of concept ideas that have the greatest commercial potential. The INVENT process provides participants with mentorship support, business advice and the opportunity to gain high-profile exposure to investors. Category winners also get a share of the £33,000 prize fund towards their invention.

Congratulating the winner, Fujitsu’s Delivery Executive, Patricia Burns said: “Throughout the awards process, we have seen highly creative inventions from all entrants and it’s been a delight to celebrate the many ways in which the budding agri-entrepreneurs have harnessed technology and digital processes to overcome challenges faced in the sector.

“The standard this year was particularly high with many creative solutions presented by finalists.

“We were delighted to award Crafted Equestrian with this year’s Agri-Science trophy for its innovative girth which prevents injury to the horse with a unique pressure relieving system.

“Founder Jenny Gregg has been rigorously researching and testing her prototype building on her own marketplace experience, and we wish her every success as she advances her business plans.”