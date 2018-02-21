Excitement mounting at the Baileys Flexi Eventing

Week five of the Baileys Horse Feeds Flexi Eventing League was held in glorious sunshine at The Meadows Equestrian Centre.

Once again the judges were full of praise for the standard of riding and quality of horses as well as turn out of combinations.

Last week’s Intro ‘A’ winner, Nicky Nesbitt and The Spy Master, stayed in the placings in the runner up spot, pipped to the post by Ballynahinch’s Rachel Moore and Country Strong.

In the ‘B’ section, Justine Harding moved up one spot from last week to take the win on Bonmahon Quickstep, just over two points clear of Christina Turley and Wee Bob.

The Pre Novice class saw 15 year old Tola Thompson claiming the win with Crackerjack V111, finishing with one point in hand over Florence Campbell and Ben.

Denis Currie, who has occupied the top spot in the Novice class on three of the previous weeks, had to share that placing this week with Ellie Parkhill and Mac while Orlagh Kelly and Elsarco nipped in behind in third place.

There were just four starters in the Intermediate class and top of the grouping was Lucca Stubington on Olivers Green, her home bred 14 year old gelding by Florida Son. Another regular and consistent combination, Helen Faulkner and Derryvane Danny, were runners up.

The Showjumping and Cross Country phases both saw an increase in entries with compliments being paid to the educational value being attained in all classes.

This League is now entering its penultimate phase with all those combinations in top positions vying for a share of the £1,000 prize fund very kindly sponsored by Baileys Horse Feeds. It’s still extremely tight at the top and will, undoubtedly, go to the wire at the final on March 3.

Sincere thanks go to all helpers on the day who are so proficient at ensuring all three phases run like clockwork.

Full Results

Dressage

Arena 1 – Intro ‘A’ – Test 97 (2016)- Judge Fran Warden: 1. Rachel Moore, Country Strong; 2. Nikki Nesbitt, The Spy Master; 3. Heather Champion, Basil; 4. Jon Champion, Orbie 5. Gemma Chambers, Diamond Mountain; 6. Florence Campbell, Ben.

Arena 1 – Intro ‘B’ – Test 97 (2016) - Judge Fran Warden: 1. Justine Harding, Bonmahon Quickstep; 2. Christina Turley, Wee Bob; 3= Katie Crozier, Colorado and Sharon McKeever, Cosmic Rollo; 5= Hollie Woods, Osmo & Shane Belton, Mandy and Jenny Nixon, Harley.

Arena 2 - Pre Novice – Test 108 (2016) – Judge Lucinda Webb-Graham: 1. Tola Thompson, Crackerjack V111; 2. Florence Campbell, Ben; 3= Elaine O’Connor, Dobbie and Lucca Stubington, September Son; 5= Fiona McMillan, Bear and Alex Byrne, Forest Lodge Rambler.

Arena 3 – Novice – Test 110 (2012) - Judge Angeline Nicholson: 1= Ellie Parkhill, Mac and Denis Currie, Arodstown Aramis; 3. Orlagh Kelly, Elsarco; 4= Jaemi Cochrane, Kilpatrick Honey and Lucca Stubington, Quingenti; 6. Justine Harding, Charissma.

Arena 3 – Intermediate – Test 116 (2016) - Judge Angeline Nicholson: 1. Lucca Stubington, Oliver’s Green; 2. Helen Faulkner, Derryvane Danny; 3. Ben Rowlatt-McCormick, MJI Cabernet; 4. Ben Rowlatt McCormick, Mon Amie Alme

Showjumping (Double Clears)

70cms: James Hepburn, Ivy Holmes Little Star, Jessica McClements, Sky, David O’Connor, Fifi, Elaine O’Connor, Sunshine.

80cms: Seska McClements, Teal, Janie Cairns, Kerry, Johnny Mulligan, Maddy, Tegan Burns, Mini, Taylor Hunter, By Then, Marian Thompson, Sophie, Abbey Wylie, Charlie, Colin Halliday, Stuart, Rhonda McIlroy, Delight, Grace Hanna, Hero, Marina Stewart, Troy, Rebecca Kelly, Phoenix, Colin Halliday, George.

90cms: Christina Turley, Wee Bob, Simone Leathem, Willow, Megan Carson, Dunadeal, Hollie Woods, Osmo, Leah Knight, Suzie T, Vanessa Baird, Clover, Sophie Dunlop, Edenmore Apache, Steven Smith, Chester.

1m: Lara Kelly, Drumcaughey Little Diamond, Jayne Moore, Layla, Laura Keery, Cleo, Abby Cummiskey, Dusty, Kathryn Graham, Callie, Conor O’Hare, Loughview, Rachel Moore, Country Strong, Trudie McCoosh, Closey, David O’Connor, Ghost, Marcus Buser, William, Clare Steele, Ajax, Conor O’Hare, Lougherne Caravella, Conor O’Hare, Lougherne Caranoggio, Julia Fielden, Cadbury, Rachel Moore, Blossom, Nikki Cullen, Tango Lad, Sharon Dewhurst, Stella, Amy Tubman, Connie, Nikki Cullen, Danske Coevers Lass, Claire Ireland, Mission Ambition, Beth Murray, Shalako, Catherine Robinson, Michelle, Jonny Steele, Apollo, Kat Butler Ward, Spin Doctor, Trevor Smith, Roland, Steven Smith, Jessie, Hollie Smith, Pinocchio, Casey Webb, Luke Campbell, Tanyo, Gemma Chambers, Diamond Mountain, Simone Leathem, Willow, Johnny Mulligan, Clover, Trevor Smith, Thomas.

1.10m: Cathryn Hutchinson, Fanta, Stephen Gibson, SGS Welcome Louie, Johnny Mulligan, Solitaire, Gareth Clinghan, Bob, Jessica McIntyre, Kiki, Lucy Hanna, Rebel, Shane McGlone, Rocco, Trudie McCoosh, Charlie, Steven Smith, Hilda Ogden, Ella Boyle, George, Catherine Robinson, Callie, Steven Smith, Smurf.

1.20m: Johnny Mulligan, Vogue, Rachel Rendle, Ballyvalley Bay.

Cross Country (Clear Rounds)

80cms: Leah Knight, Flynn, Nicky Corr, William, Nicky Corr, James, Leah Knight, Ace, Nicky Corr, Fred, Nicky Corr, Mylo, Shane Belton, Mandy, Vanessa Baird, Clover, Rachel McKimmon, Lenny, Rhonda McElroy, Angel delight, Nicky Nesbitt, The Spy Master, Erin Barlow, VSS Bling Bling, Janice Ireland, Technicolour Dream, Nicky Corr, Prince.

90cms: Sophie Dunlop, Edenmore Apache, Nicky Corr, Mylo, Ellen Graham, Eclipse, Clare Steele, Elsa, Nicky Corr, Fred, Ellen Graham, Izzy, Michael Irwin, Coco, Megan Carson, Dunadeal, Leah Knight, Breyden, Justine Harding, Bonmahon Quickstep, Nicky Corr, Kenny, Abby Cummiskey, Dusty, Shane McKeever, KHS Impact, Taylor Hunter, Magic Rhythm, Maedbh McIlduff, Dalstown Dun and Dusted, Gemma Chambers, Diamond Mountain, Maedbh McIlduff, Dusty, Ruth Logan, Posh, Simone Leathem, Willow, Amy Tubman, Connie, Alex Byrne, Millbrae Abbie.

1m: Florence Campbell, Ben, Nicky Nesbitt, The Spy Master, Nikki Cullen, Danske Coevers Lass, Nikki Cullen, Tango Lad, Florence Campbell, George, Clare Steele, Bluestone Ice, Ellie Parkhill, Mac, Alex Byrne, Forest Lodge Rambler, Sharon Dewhurst, Stella, Ben Rowlatt-McCormick, MJI Cabernet, Julia Fielding, Cadbury, Justine Harding, Charissma, Leah Knight.