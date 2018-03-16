Exciting league final and Sunday Show at Ecclesville Centre

The final of the first of Ecclesville’s Showjumping Leagues for 2018 was held on 9 March and it was again very competitive, as the qualified combinations battled it out for the prizes.

The 2018 Super League also started with the top six in each class winning valuable points, as at the end of 2018 each class from 60cm through to 1.10cm, a perpetual trophy will be awarded to rider and horse combination with the most points.

The spectators were treated to great displays of showjumping as the competitors twisted and flew round Seamus McCaffery’s courses. Omagh Equestrian and Countrywear had also very kindly sponsored the turnout prizes for the final, so this was an added bonus for the riders and grooms.

The 40cm class had six young riders sharing the prizes and both Scarlett Knox riding Chester and Tori Lily riding Spot won the first of the turnout prizes of the evening.

The winner of the 60cm was Sarah-Jane Sloane riding Lilly, with Elsie Tunney and Sharon’s Choice in second place. The 70cm red ribbon winner was Jessica Honeyman riding Star.

The 80cm class was the most hotly contested of all the classes and the competitors just got faster and faster, until the final qualified combination entered the arena. Carly Breydin and the very talented Silver, pipped Ava Stubbs and Bella to claim first place and 10 valuable Super League 2018 points.

The 90cm class winner was a delighted Tiana-Grace Abbott riding her lovely new pony, Samsun. And, for the first time during Ecclesville’s Leagues there were no qualified combinations in the 1m class present at the final so it is still an open playing field in the Super League.

The 1.10 class saw Carly Breydin and Silver claiming their second red ribbon of the evening and yet more Super League points.

The organisers would like to take this opportunity thank all the many competitors who supported this league. Also sincere thanks to Raymond Caldwell and Seamus McCaffrey, course builders, assisted by Malvern Moore, to Jennifer Leonard who assisted in the judges’ box and to Omagh Equestrian and Countrywear for sponsoring the turnout prizes.

Results from 9 March:

40cm Class (Double clears): Cara Garrity and Maisie; Scarlett Knox and Chester; Annabelle McKenzie and Little Dazzler; Elsie Tunney and Sharon’s Choice; Sarah-Jane Sloane and Lilly; Niamh Carrigan and Prince; Caitlin Carrigan and Prince.

60cm Class (Double clears): Elsie Tunney and Sharon’s Choice; Sarah-Jane Sloane and Lilly; Annabelle McKenzie and Little Dazzler; Rhiannon Ferguson and Mowgli; Tori Lily and Spot.

70cms (Double clears): Jessica Honeyman and Star; Celia Breydin and Jake.

80cms (Double clears): Lily Tunney and In it to win it; Lucie Ann Abbott and Louie; Tiana Grace Abbott and Samsun; Carly Breydin and Silver; Ava Stubbs and Bella; Amy Noble and Storm; Darina O’Connor and Brooklyn.

90cms (Double clears): Clara Maguire and Simon Said; Tiana Grace Abbott and Samsun; Amy Noble and Storm; Darina O’Connor and Brooklyn.

1m - No double clears.

1.10m (Double clear): Carly Breydin and Silver.

LEAGUE RESULTS:

40cm: 1st= Cara Garrity and Maisie; Scarlett Knox and Chester (turnout prize); Elsie Tunney and Sharon’s Choice; Sarah-Jane Sloane and Lilly; Niamh Carrigan and Prince; Caitlin Carrigan and Prince; 2nd, Tori Lily and Spot (Turnout prize).

60cm: 1st, Sarah-Jane Sloane and Lilly (turnout prize); 2nd, Elsie Tunney and Sharon’s Choice.

70cm: 1st, Jessica Honeyman and Star (turnout prize); 2nd, Lily Tunney and Horizon Star; 3rd, Lucy-Anne Abbott and Louie; 4th, Lily Tunney and In it to win it.

80cm: 1st, Carly Breydin and Silver; 2nd, Ava Stubbs and Bella; 3rd, Tiana-Grace Abbott and Samsun; 4th, Lucie-Ann Abbott and Louie (Turnout prize); 5th, Lily Tunney and In it to win it; 6th, Amy Noble and Storm.

90cm: 1st, Tiana-Grace Abbott and Samsun; 2nd, Amy Noble and Storm; 3rd, Clara Maguire and Simon Said; 4th, Ava Stubbs and Bella (Turnout prize).

1m - No result

1.10: 1st, Carly Breydin and Silver.

It was a busy weekend for the team at Ecclesville as they then ran a non-registered show on 11 March as a warm-up for Drumragh Integrated School charity showjumping event on 26 March.

RESULTS FROM SUNDAY 11 MARCH

40cm Novice class: 1st= Caroline Wallace and Elvis; Ellie-Mae McCrory and Ginger; Charley Love and Elvis

60cm Novice class: 1st= Kaitlin McCrory and Ginger; Charley Love and Elvis; Kaitlin McCrory and Pop

60cm Open class: 1st, Charley Love and Elvis; 2nd, Kaitlin McCrory and Pop

75cm Novice class: 1st= Alix Hamilton and Star; Celia Breydin and Jake

75cm Open class: 1st, Alix Hamilton and Star; 2nd, Darren Preston and Gone West; 3rd, David Robinson and Harry

90cm Novice class (No double clears)

90cm Open class: 1st, Carly Breydin and Silver; 2nd, Charley Love and Rooki Diamond; 3rd, Brendan Caldwell and Jet2

1m Novice class: 1st= Amy Noble and Storm; Demi-Lee McKenna and Sami

1m Open class: 1st, Brendan Caldwell and Jet2; 2nd, Carly Breydin and Silver; 3rd, Demi-Lee McKenna and Sami

The next league for 2018 is scheduled to start on 30 March. For further details please contact Sandra on 07990541966 or Ecclesville on 028 8284 0591.