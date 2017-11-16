Fabulous start to showjumping league at Ecclesville

The organisers of the Ecclesville Showjumping Leagues were delighted with the fantastic start to their final league for 2017, with over 70 competitors turning out to jump Raymond Caldwell’s flowing courses!

This showjumping league will continue for the next four Friday evenings, commencing at 6.15pm with a 40cms class, followed by 60cm, 70cm, 80cm, 90cm, 1m and 1.10m.

Results from 10 November:

40cm Class (Double Clears): Cathal Donnelly and Ronnie; Dara Flynn and Peter; Eunan Kelly and Bubbles Bob; Sarah-Jane Sloane and Prince; Brid Sweeney and Barney Bear; Niamh Donnelly and Dapple; Shauna Murray and Peter; Satara Singh and Chester; Zara-Jane Kelly and Bailey

60cm Class (Double Clears): Niamh Harpur and Ben; Caitlin Kelly and Blondie; Jordana Mitchell and Softie; Lucy Ann Abbott and Louie; Eunan Kelly and Bubbles Bob; Ellie McNamee and Paddy

70cms (Double Clears): Lucy Ann Abbott and Louie; Jordana Mitchell and Softie; Caitlin Kelly and Blondie; Tiana Grace Abbott and Henry; Jessica Honeyman and Star; Niamh Donnelly and Bluebell; Emily Marshall and Annie Mac; Rhianne McPhillips and Ben

80cms (Double Clears): Jessica Honeyman and Star; Emily Marshall and Annie Mac; Hannah Jones and Rocket; Freya Sayle and Balford; Lucy McCann and Gortmore Julie; Amy Noble and Storm; Chloe Mitchell and Henry

90cms (Double Clears): Roisin Blaney and Poppy; Hannah Jones and Rocket; Kamryn McQuade and Rosie; Barbara Coultar and Sorcha; Zara Jane Kelly and Newhaven Sophia; Lucy McCann and Gortmore Julie; Dorina O’Connor and Brooklyn; Freya Sayle and KeeKee

1m (Double Clears): Clara Daly and Harry; Freya Sayle and Monty; Dorina O’Connor and Brooklyn; Roisin Blaney and Ria; Clara Daly and Minstrel

1.10 (Double Clears): Freya Sayle and Monty; Clara Daly and Mr Grey; Dorina O’Connor and Brooklyn; Roisin Blaney and Ria

Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider/pony must compete in the same class for three out of four weeks leading up to the final, to be eligible for prizes on 8 December.

The Super League 2017 cups and trophies will also be presented to the top three in each class at this Show!

If you require any further information on this League or the Super League, please contact Sandra on 07990 541 966 or Ecclesville Centre on 028 8284 0591.