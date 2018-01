Kilkeel & District Riding Club had their Christmas Show at Gamekeeper’s Equestrian Centre on Thursday, December 28.

This event brought 2017 to an end on a high with children young and old enjoying some fun and games.

The puissance was won by Lauren McGrath riding her pony Poppy jumping a tall height of 1.05m.

The committee of Kilkeel & District Riding Club would like to thank everyone for coming out and supporting the club and to wish everyone a happy and eventful new year.