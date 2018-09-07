Finvoy hosts Northern Region event

Finvoy could not have looked more inviting on Saturday morning as the Campbell family opened Dirraw Farm to the eventing fraternity. Pristine doesn’t even come close to describing how the organic farm looked with a welcome which has become synonymous with Northern Region gatherings.

Adam Stevenson had, once again, stretched his immense creative ability to create four fabulous courses that, this year, extended into pastures new.

The accolades rolled in from all participants who were delighted with the new lay out and the corresponding technical challenges which both showjumping and cross country brought to the scoreboard.

Katie Riley who is shortly heading off to study veterinary science at Cambridge University, had a fabulous run in the O/CNC2* class with the very accomplished fourteen year old, Versace Biscuit, who took her to two European Championships and who is now, sadly, for sale.

The pair led from the outset and finished over ten points clear of Declan Cullen and Marina O’Hare’s Keonan Hero, a seven year old gelding by Keonan Hero.

Jonathan Steele had a runaway victory in the O/CNC1* class on Alison Smith’s Bluestone Ice finishing with a sixteen point lead over Sofie Walshe from Mullingar with Kinsau.

Adam Haugh claimed victory in the CNC1* class where the second phase proved extremely influential. He moved up five classes after dressage to take the win by a miniscule margin with River Lodge Equestrian’s Greenhall Vivendi Cruz. Last week’s winner, Tori Dixon and Mawillan tucked in just 0.05 points behind.

Grace Adams was the only runner in the Pony 2* class but she gave a good account of herself across country, adding just a few time penalties.

Conall McGrath enjoyed his first win this season with BLS Linvara in the CNCJ1* class where, again, Aaron McCusker’s showjumping track, manned by Colm Quinn was extremely influential.

There were back to back wins in the 1* amateur class for Denis Currie and Arodstown Aramis who, despite lowering two coloured poles, maintained his first phase lead to take the red rosette. Amy Parsons, a regular visitor to Northern Events, took the runner up spot with Caroline Lynch’s seven year old gelding, Lisheenabrone Smoothstepper.

Best of the 13 starters in the EI 100 Amateur class was Holly McClenaghan and Blacklaw Pelorus who added nothing to their dressage score to give them a four point margin over Colleen Murphy and Aurora Nights.

Linda Telford’s Homegrown Ajax enjoyed their first win in the EI 100 class with Jonny Steele in the driving seat. They led from the outset and finished marginally ahead of Janie Cairns who had attained a personal best dressage score with Sharon Kelly’s Touchdown gelding, Premier Charlie.

Emily Cosgrove, making her first appearance in three years with Clonross Razzmatazz, finished on her first phase score to take the EI 100J win in fine style. Olivia Quinn, making her debut with The Spin Doctor, slotted into the runner up spot.

Meantime, Southern visitors who took five of the top six placings dominated the EI 100P class. The class winner was thirteen year old Lucie Glynn from Summerhill, Co Meath, riding Bramblebrough Eoghan who held a nine point lead over Julia Adams and Toberpatrick Flash.

Leah Knight repeated her Kircubbin 2 performance by taking the EI 90 win on Aghagallon, who kept a clean sheet across both showjumping phases to finish with a twelve point margin over second placed Denise Kelly and Dolly, a combination enjoying just their second outing.

It was a case of an expansive age spectrum in the EI 90 Amateur class where a delighted Jenny Nixon picked up her winning rosette with her six year old Cruise On Harley gelding, Coolmount Cruise. Florence Campbell occupied second place with her firm favorite veteran, twenty three year old Anvil Diamond who looked delighted to be out doing what he loves and justifiably delighted to be in the ribbons too.

Sixteen year old Ross Lyons from Naul, Co Dublin, settled at the top of the EI90 Pony class with Triggernometry. This combination have just attended three events and picked up two firsts and a second. Charlotte Keers and Western Ocala, another combination with an impressive record, took second place.

Northern Region would like to thank Alan, Muriel and Christopher Campbell for hosting this latest event and for all their hard work before and after.

As always, sincere thanks to our brilliant volunteers who turned out in force to execute duties across all disciplines.

Full results

O/CNC2*

1, Katie Riley, Versace Biscuit; 2, Declan Cullen, Keonan Hero; 3, Sadhbh McGrath, Bridgeman’s Cocoa Malt; 4, Josephine Pollock, Master Gold Touch.

O/CNC1*

1, Jonathan Steele, Bluestone Ice; 2, Sofie Walshe, Kinsau; 3, Trevor Smith, Donogue Big Ronnie.

CNC1*

1, Adam Haugh, Greenhall Vivendi Cruz; 2, Tori Dixon, Mawillan; 3, Aoife Quigley, Castletown Lux For Joy; 4, Orla Cassidy, Grange Ash Sparrow; 5, Lucy Lamont, Daunting Melody; 6, Sofie Walshe, Herobrine.

CNCP2*

1, Grace Adams, Myshall Rodge.

CNCJ1*

1, Conall McGrath, BLS Linvara; 2, Hannah Adams, Milchem Ardeo; 3, Cathal Mitchell, Vigo Sunlight.

CNC1* Amateur

1, Denis Currie, Arodstown Aramis; 2, Amy Parsons, Lisheenabrone Smoothstepper; 3, Orla Cassidy, Slaneyside Aldatus Flight; 4, Holly McClenaghan, Miranda; 5, Aoife Carr, Tyra MB; 6, Amy Parsons, Quick Step Up.

EI 100 amateur

1, Holly McClenaghan, Blacklaw Pelorus; 2, Colleen Murphy, Aurora Nights; 3, Lesley-Anne Lyons, Rupert Bear; 4, Jayne Moore, Laylas Way; 5, Reese Hogg, Cyrano Hilltop; 6, Ruth Logan, Oldyard Imp.

EI 100

1, Jonathan Steele, Homegrown Ajax; 2, Janie Cairns, Premier Charlie; 3, Adam Haugh, Varande; 4, Leah Knight, Largymore Lass; 5, Fiona Cooper, A Queen of Hearts; 6, Gemma Goodrich, Lisnamuck What A Cracker.

EI 100J

1, Emily Cosgrove, Clonross Razzmatazz; 2, Olivia Quinn, The Spin Doctor; 3, Caitie Slater, Grand Marnier; 4,Felicity Johnston, Fernisky Fantasy; 5, Anna Fitzpatrick, Drynam Dancer; 6, Helen Sinton, Ashtree Apple Blossom.

EI 100 P

1, Lucie Glynn, Bramblebrough Eoghan; 2, Julia Adams, Toberpatrick Flash; 3, Ted O’Leary, Hello Gooch; 4, Keelan Murray, Lough Fadda Rudi; 5, Caoimhe Crozier, Kildromin Banjo; 6, Julia Adams, Blizzard.

EI 90

1, Leah Knight, Aghagallon; 2, Denise Kelly, Dolla; 3, Andrew Thornton, Silverstrike Rapale; 4, Denise Kelly, Moorhills Bobby; 5, Gemma Chambers, Diamond Mountain; 6, Helen Cunningham, Leitrim Native Choice.

EI 90 Amateur

1, Jenny Nixon, Coolmount Cruise; 2, Florence Campbell, Anvil Diamond; 3, Christina Turley, Ann’s Bob; 4, Hannah Thompson, Ballylurgan Diamond Prince; 5, Ruth Lyttle, Remember My Colours; 6, Kathryn Marshall, Aristocrat.

EI 90 P

1, Rose Lyons, Triggernometry; 2, Charlotte Keers, Western Ocala; 3, Maria Carr, Tynan Smokey Joe; 4, Sophie McNicholas, Star of Hollymount; 5, Grace Moore, Roscor Calypso Crème; 6, Jodie O’Leary, Gilobrien Prince.