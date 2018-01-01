Flowergirl blossoms in the snow at Ballymena

Clydesdale enthusiasts turned out in force on Saturday 9th December for the Co. Londonderry Horse Breeding Society’s 50th Anniversary Clydesdale Foal Show at Ballymena Livestock Market.

Despite the worst day of the winter so far, exhibitors braved the elements and came from all over the province and as far away as Co. Tipperary.

The task of judging this year’s show was taken on by the well known Hugh Ramsay MBE from Millisle Clydesdales.

The Overall Champion went to Jennifer and James Reid with yearling filly Bencannon Majestic Flowergirl. She is by Collessie Venus with her sire being Redcastle Brelee Majestic. Flowergirl was champion at Ballymoney Show, second at the Highland, Aberdeen and CHS Winter Fair in Lanark before returning home to take the top honours in Ballymena.

Reserve Overall went to Geoffrey Tanner with second prize yearling filly Downhill Daisy, by Garleton Betty with her sire being Carnaff Perfection. Daisy also had a successful show season being Champion at Omagh and Garvagh, and winning the NISA Clydesdale Championship 2017.

Foal Champion went to Victor and Raymond Scott with Glebeview Jock, Senior colt foal winner, by Glebeview Bess and sired by Eskecraggan Torres.

Reserve Foal Champion went to Pat O’Boyle with the recently purchased Senior filly foal Carrickmannon Kylie, by Ballydown Flossie and sired by Carrickmannon Big Ben.

The excellent class of six Young Handlers was won by William Hanna (Macfin), with second place going to Ben McLaughlin (Glebeview), and 3rd prize going to Craig Hanna (Macfin).

The class results were as follows:

Class 1: Gelding 3 Year Old & Over - 1st, Mill Cottage Seth (Terry Mills)

Class 2: Mare 3 Year Old & Over - 1st, Downhill Lady Linda (Robin Kerr)

Class 3: Two Year Old Colt/Gelding - 1st, Glebeview Harry (V & R Scott)

Class 4: Two Year Old Filly - 1st, Croaghmore Rihanna (Sandra Henderson); 2nd, Castletown Crystal (John Cross).

Class 5: Yearling Filly - 1st, Bencannon Majestic Flowergirl (Jennifer Reid); 2nd, Downhill Daisy (Geoffrey Tanner); 3rd, Hillview Queen of Hearts (D & R Ryan); 4th, Macfin Purple Heather (Messrs. Hanna)

Class 6: Senior Colt Foal - 1st, Glebeview Jock (V & R Scott); 2nd, Carrickmannon Joshua (Jimmy Massey); 3rd, Hillview Maximus (D & R Ryan)

Class 7: Senior Filly Foal - 1st, Carrickmannon Kylie (Pat O’Boyle); 2nd, Castletown Callie (John Cross); 3rd, Knockmore Melissa (McKay Family); 4th, Slievenamon Susie (Derek Bailey); 5th, Drumnaconnagher Rose (Gerry McGreevy)

Class 8: Junior Colt Foal - 1st, Bratlach Majestic (John Drummond); 2nd, Coveys Magnum (Eddie Murtagh); 3rd, Drummonds Hamish Macbull (T & C Taggart)

Class 9: Junior Filly Foal - 1st, Macfin Vera Lynn (Messrs. Hanna); 2nd, Downhill Jennifer (Geoffrey Tanner)

Class 10: Young Handlers - 1st, William Hanna (Macfin); 2nd, Ben McLaughlin (Glebeview); 3rd, Craig Hanna (Macfin)

Overall Champion - Bencannon Majestic Flowergirl (Jennifer Reid)

Reserve Overall Champion - Downhill Daisy (Geoffrey Tanner)

Opp. Sex to Overall Champion - Glebeview Jock (V & R Scott)

Senior Champion - Bencannon Majestic Flowergirl (Jennifer Reid)

Reserve Senior Champion - Downhill Daisy (Geoffrey Tanner)

Foal Champion - Glebeview Jock (V & R Scott)

Reserve Foal Champion - Carrickmannon Kylie (Pat O’Boyle)

Best Foal Bred in Ireland - Glebeview Jock (V & R Scott)

Best Foal Bred by Exhibitor - Glebeview Jock (V & R Scott)

Best Foal by a Glebeview Stallion - Glebeview Jock (V & R Scott)

Best Presented Animal - Downhill Daisy (Geoffrey Tanner)

Young Handler - William Hanna (Macfin)

The Society were grateful to have Seamus McCormick – Danske Bank (Main Sponsor) to present the overall prizes, many thanks to Jervis Nutt Esq., Limavady who generously sponsors the Overall and Reserve Champion Prizes., The Clydesdale Horse Society, also to Kenneth Irwin (Bluegrass Horse Feeds) who kindly sponsored the Senior and Reserve Senior Champion.

Yvonne Hanna (Secretary) thanked the society members who annually contribute towards special prizes down through the classes.

This year the Society received two new trophies, the first being the Robert Taggart Memorial “Drummonds” Cup from the Taggart Family for the Best Opposite Sex to the Overall Champion and The Carrickmannon Clydesdale Cup from the Massey Family for the Reserve Champion Foal. Many thanks go to both Families.

The Co. Londonderry Horse Breeding Society would like to thank J.A. McClelland & Sons for the use of their first class facilities, and to the Market Staff for all their help, before and after the show.

The Society’s Christmas Raffle Draw was drawn during Saturday’s judging. The winners were:

1st Prize (£100) Errol Lynd

2nd Prize (£75) Adrian Holmes

3rd Prize (£50) Helena Rochead

4th Prize (£25) Tommy Downes

5th Prize (£25) Margaret Henderson-Neill

The Society wish to thank everyone who supported the raffle, proceeds will be going to Causeway Alzheimer’s Society.

The Foal Show Social Night was another great success, enjoyed by many CLHBS members and friends from across the water, thanks go to Craig Black and staff of the Bush Tavern for their hospitality and to Kevin Hughes for providing the great music!

The CLHBS would like to wish all their members and supporters a Merry Christmas and all the best for 2018!