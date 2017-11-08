Free Spirit girls take up vaulting

The girls at Free Spirit Equestrian, Bessbrook, have taken up a new sport, equestrian vaulting.

Vaulting is performing a sequence of gymnastics moves while on a horse being lunged.

The team’s sessions are facilitated by Free Spirit Equestrian, but taught by Fiona Fitzgibbon.

At the start the moves are practised on a specially made barrel, before progressing to the horse. Each girl chooses a piece of music, a costume and a sequence of moves that last around one minute. This is a competitive sport and the girls have formed a team.

As with many sports it is expensive and the team have been busy looking sponsors and raising money. They have been kindly sponsored so far by CEW Newry, National Auditing and Training Ltd and Jim Burton Insurance Armagh.

Anybody who would like to experience this activity or would like to offer the team some sponsorship can contact Lorraine Hutchinson at Free Spirit on

07775724667 or check out the Free Spirit Facebook account for photos and videos.