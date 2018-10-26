Fresh start for equine apprentices at CAFRE

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) recently welcomed its first students onto its new equine apprenticeship programme for registration and induction.

The college would like to thank the employers who are supporting the apprentices and hope that their training and new skills will help to drive their businesses forward in the future.

Would you like a career with horses or are you currently employed in the industry and would like to further your training?

If you have answered yes to either of the above, then the Level 2 Apprenticeship in Equine Horse Care/ Race Horse Care, may be for you.

CAFRE is currently accepting applications for this programme with the first training block scheduled for week commencing October 29 2018.

Applications can be made through the on-line service: www.cafre.ac.uk/courses/level-2-apprenticeship-equine-industry/.

Have you got employees who are looking to update their training or are you interested in supporting an apprentice in the future?

If you have answered yes to either of the above, please contact CAFRE or encourage your employees to apply on-line: www.cafre.ac.uk/courses/level-2-apprenticeship-equine-industry/.

There are practical and financial rewards for employers supporting apprentices.

The programme will help students to develop valuable skills and gain a recognised qualification whilst employed in the industry.

Learners on the horse care pathway will have the opportunity to study for and complete British Horse Society (BHS) exams up to and including BHS stage 2.

Apprentices on the programme will come to CAFRE Enniskillen Campus for short training blocks throughout the year and will have regular contact and support from course tutors. This gives students the unique opportunity to earn while they learn. The course should take 12 to 18 months to complete but can take up to two years.

Further information can be obtained by contacting Laura Smith on: 028 6634 4649 or Laura Cuddy on: 028 6634 4609 or email: laura.cuddy@daera-ni.gov.uk.