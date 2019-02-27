Get organised this spring with CAFRE Equine training courses

CAFRE will hold an Equine Health conference on Wednesday 6 March 2019 at Greenmount Campus, Antrim.

The theme of the conference is Equine Health, providing up to date information on how to promote and maintain horse’s health, wellbeing and achieve optimum performance.

The early afternoon sessions will begin with equine dental disorders delivered by Carolyn Perkins (MRCVS) from Equine Dental Clinic Northern Ireland, who is Ireland’s only BAEDT qualified veterinary surgeon. David Rendle (BVSc, MRCVS), European Specialist in Equine Internal Medicine from Rainbow Equine Hospital will then talk about the causes and effects of ulcers on the equine in modern society.

After a light supper Bryon O’Meara (MVB MVM CertES (Orth) Dipl. ECVS MRCVS), European Specialist in Equine Surgery from Lambourn, England, will provide an update in equine orthopaedic surgery covering joint disease and lameness from the foal to the equine athlete.

John Burford (MA VetMB, PhD, CertESTS, CertVA, MRCVS), Associate Professor in Equine Surgery at the University of Nottingham will bring the conference to a close with a very exciting presentation on recent developments in laser treatment on horses.

The conference is aimed at veterinary professionals (Veterinary Council of Ireland CPD event), coaches, trainers, managers, stable staff, riders of all levels, students and private owners with an interest in all aspects of equine health, welfare and performance.

This conference will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 1.30pm until 7.30pm. The cost of the conference is £45, which includes a light supper. Register online by February 28, by following this link https://www.cafre.ac.uk/industry-support/industry-training/equine/

Equine Dissection Day

On March 28, CAFRE are running an Equine Dissection Day at the Irish Equine Centre, Kildare, Ireland. The Irish Equine Centre is a centre of excellence in the fields of animal pathology, microbiology and virology and renowned worldwide for this exceptional work. The Irish Equine Centre serves all sectors of the equine industry, providing laboratory and diagnostic services.

The day will commence with a tour of the Irish Equine Centre’s excellent veterinary and research facilities followed by a rare and invaluable opportunity to see horses on the dissection table. The day will enable participants to see and examine key internal structures and understand how they relate to equine health, disease and performance.

Transport to and from the Irish Equine Centre is provided, leaving Greenmount Campus, Antrim, at 7.15am followed by a second collection point at 8am at Sprucefield Park and Ride. The same drop off points will be used for the return journey (6.30pm at Sprucefield Park and Ride, 7pm at Greenmount Campus).

The day costs £20 per person and places are limited. To secure your place, register online by 21 March 2019 using the following link: https://www.cafre.ac.uk/industry-support/industry-training/equine/