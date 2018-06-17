Golden jubilee celebrations at CAFRE Enniskillen Campus

The College of Agriculture Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE), Enniskillen Campus is celebrating its 50th anniversary at Levaghy Enniskillen.

The first students began studying a practical agriculture course in autumn 1967 and the college has since seen large numbers of students and visitors through its doors in the intervening years.

The celebrations started with a reunion of the first agriculture class last October. The ‘class of 1967’ enjoyed meeting up with each other and some of the former staff.

Many memories were shared and discussions had about how things have changed in the agricultural and rural sector since they began their studies all those years ago.

Celebrations continued in April 2018 where past students, staff and “friends of the college” came together to share a wonderful evening over dinner at the Killyhevlin Hotel.

The first equine courses were offered at Enniskillen Campus in 1992.

Since then the equine provision over the past 25 years has gone from strength to strength.

To date almost 800 young people have qualified with University Degrees or Diplomas. The equine industry links are important to the Campus and the students. The College is working along with some of the most highly regarded equine businesses and organisations within the UK, Ireland and worldwide.

Community event on Wednesday, June 20th

The final event to celebrate 25 years of equine education and 50 years of agriculture education is a community event/open evening at Enniskillen Campus on Wednesday, June 20th 2018.

Everyone in the local community is invited onto the campus to discover what they do at CAFRE Enniskillen and to see the wider environment of the farm.

A discover campus ‘treasure hunt’ will be available to complete on the night whilst you move around the various features and displays.

Admission to the event is free, gates will open at 5.00pm with last entry at 8.00pm.

Voluntary donations on the evening are in aid of Action Mental Health.

Please contact Enniskillen Campus admin on 028 6634 4850 if you would like any further information.