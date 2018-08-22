Hilary ‘pulls’ of yet another superb victory at Kircubbin

There were lorries and horse boxes galore heading along the Ards Peninsula on Saturday as Eamonn and Karen O’Flynn once again opened the gates of their Kircubbin farm for the latest Northern Region event.

The Co Down duo, joined by their daughter, Hollie, had worked tirelessly creating three superb courses and ensuring that the ground was watered, aerated and in great condition for the 160 competitors from all over Ireland.

The Smith Brothers and their team of riders and horses, who support all Northern Region events so well, had another great day at the office. Steven took the win in the O/CNC1* on board Terry Johnston’s Porsch gelding, Hi Happy Harry, who moved up one place from his runner –up spot at Vesey Lodge. They finished two points clear of Jim Newsam with Dunrath Wellington, a ten year old Ghareeb gelding owned by Carole Hawthorne.

Matthew Johnston and Bluestone Jupiter shared equal points with Trevor Smith and Luxey in the CNC1* class with Matthew claiming the red rosette on the basis of being closest to the optimum time. Both finished on their first phase mark.

Robyn McCluskey certainly impressed the Judge, Lucinda Webb-Graham, in the CNCJ1* with Rum Jumbie, picking up a fabulous score of 18.75 which was the score she finished on to win the class, 4.5 points clear of Hollie Smith on the Glaslough winner, Anvil Lodge Pinnochio.

Katie McKee had a runaway victory in the CNCP2* class with Fair Lad, adding nothing to the flatwork mark to finish almost ten points clear of Cerys Howell on Essenar Luizza.

There was a change of scenery at the top of the CNC1* Amateur class this week as, unfortunately, the showjumping element took its toll on the early leader, Denis Currie and Arodstown Aramis who finished in fourth place. The win went to Emily Morris and Florida Bud who was only one of two starters to keep the coloured poles intact. Second and third places went to Mimi Falb with Dream Master and Kilpipe Jewel, respectively.

Kircubbin seems to be a lucky venue for Hilary Redmond and Pulldoaran, her nine year old Luidam gelding, who also occupied top spot here last September. They led from the outset and finished 1.5 points clear of Claire Sinton and King’s Cross who also finished on their first phase mark.

Ellie Parkhill and Alland Mac U No may have had no competition in the EI 100P class but they didn’t let that diminish their determination to give a good account of themselves. They kept a clean slate across both jumping phases and finished on a very impressive dressage score of 29.25.

Hannah Morrow added yet another victory to her growing tally in the EI 100J class with her mother’s eight year old mare, My Good Thyne Girl. They benefitted from a very uncharacteristic 20 penalties by the first phase leader, Tola Thompson and Crackerjack which relegated them to fourth place. Caitie Slater slotted into second place with Elaine Douglas’s seven year old dun gelding, Rock Tempo.

Leah Jackson had a fabulous run in the very heavily subscribed EI 100 class where she and her Cyrano mare, Gemilly, finished on their dressage score fractionally ahead of Neil Wrynn and Ardeo Brigadeer.

The EI90 class saw victory going to Leah Knight and Aghagallon on just their third outing. David O’Connor dominated the rest of the class with second and third placings. He picked up second on the skewbald gelding, House Elf, and third with his four year old bay gelding Kylestone Carrick Prince. House Elf has been in the top six on ten out of twelve appearances.

There was a very pleasing victory in the EI90 Amateur class for Rachel Lindsay riding Drombane Dancer. They finished on their dressage score just over three points clear of visiting competitor, Rachel Williams, riding her father, Philip Swann’s Entwistle Foxtrot, a five year old gelding by Lougherne Quickstep. Rachel was visiting her parents where her boys Daniel and Gideon had been spending their summer holidays. Rumour has it that she was investigating how to sneak a horse back home!

It seems there is no stopping the relatively new combination of Anna White and Jimmy Thunderstruck who had another win in the EI 90P class. They finished almost seven points clear of Darragh Hanlon riding Fran Rowlatt-McCormick’s Connemara-bred pony, Cashelbay Native.

Eventing Ireland Northern Region would like to thank Eamonn, Karen and Hollie for hosting the event and for all the work they put in to ensure it was another top class event.

Thanks, too, to all the fantastic helpers who turn up to make all three phases possible.

The organisers look forward to returning to Kircubbin for another event this coming Saturday when we are assured of three totally different courses.

If you can help, please contact Dora on 07876758979 or dorabeacom@live.co.uk

Full results

O/CNC1*

1. Steven Smith, Hi Happy Harry

2. Jim Newsam, Dunrath Wellington

3. Steven Smith, Hill Patrol

4. Trevor Smith, Derryinver Girl

5. Emma Newsam, Magennis

CNC1*

1. Matthew Johnston, Bluestone Jupiter

2. Trevor Smith, Luxey

3. Steven Smith, Newferry Jagermeister

4. Alex Houston, Minty Imp

5. Lucy Latta, RCA Patron Saint

6. Lucy Lamont, Daunting Melody

CNCJ1*

1. Robyn McCluskey, Rum Jumbie

2. Hollie Smith, Anvil Lodge Pinnochio

3. Millie Jane Bell, Hillview Quality Control

4. Katherine O’Hare, Keonan Hero

5. Jennifer Kuehnle, Polly Blue Eyes

6. Conall McGrath, BLS Linvara

CNCP2*

1. Katie McKee, Fair Lad

2. Cerys Howell, Essenar Luizza

CNC1* Amateur

1. Emily Morris, Florida Bud

2. Mimi Falb, Dream Master

3. Mimi Falb, Kilpipe Jewel

4. Denis Currie, Arodstown Aramis

5. Kathryn Graham, Flush Hill Fendi

6. Aoibheann Morgan, Hey Aussie

EI 100 Amateur

1. Hilary Redmond, Pulldoaran

2. Claire Sinton., Kings Cross

3. Grainne Baxter, Cillbhrid Splash

4. Claire Sinton, Camiro de Clover

5. Lynsey Napier-Sneddon, Carsonstown Porsch

6. Shane Belton, Hold Up Clover

EI 100P

1. Ellie Parkhill, Alland Mac U No

EI 100 J

1. Hannah Morrow, My Good Thyne Girl

2. Caitie Slater, Rock Tempo

3. Helen Sinton, Ashtree Apple Blossom

4. Tola Thompson, Crackerjack V111

5. Katherine O’Hare, Glenkyle Beaver

6. Zoe Martin, KND Knabgrabber

EI 100

1. Leah Jackson, Gemilly

2. Neil Wrynn, Ardeo Brigadeer

3. Chloe Rooney, Jaydious Apollo

4. Gemma Goodrich, Lisnamuck What A Cracker

5. Ryan Hopper, ALS Russian Rolex

6. Anita Doherty, Tiboy Des Etisses

EI 90 Amateur

1. Rachel Lindsay, Drombane Dancer

2. Rachel Williams, Entwistle Foxtrot

3. Ruth Lyttle, Remember My Colours

4. Christina Turley, Ann’s Bob

5. Jenny Nixon, Coolmount Cruise

6. Joanne Cairns, Made You Look

EI 90

1. Leah Knight, Aghagallon

2. David O’Connor, House Elf

3. David O’Connor, Kylestone Carrick Prince

4. Alexandra Russell, Milky Way Van Het Lindehof

5. Niamh Sloan, Curolea Mavis

6. Andrew Napier, Hazeldene Elsa

EI 90P

1. Anna White, Jimmy Thunderstruck

2. Darragh Hanlon, Cashelbay Native

3. Mark Eames, Enfield Shadow

4. Grace Moore, Roscor Calypso Crème

5. Sarah O’Shea, CHE Esmeralda

6. Alex Turley, Marshallstown Summer