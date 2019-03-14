Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) bursary awarded to CAFRE Equine student

Students at CAFRE Enniskillen Campus were recently awarded bursaries from various equine businesses and organisations.

The organisations assist students directly by providing up to £1,000 with the students chosen by submitting an assignment, a CV or attending an interview.

One of the bursaries was provided by Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) and was awarded to Emma O’Brien Maher from Co Kildare.

Emma is a first year student undertaking the Honours Degree in Equine Management. Students were required to submit a marketing plan for a Horse Racing Ireland event. The aim was to produce a social media campaign to promote attendance and encourage people to go racing.

Following her win, Emma revealed: “I’ve had a huge interest in horses since a young age and in recent years I’ve taken an interest in racing. Recently, I’ve taken up photography, specialising in racing events. Some of my photographs have featured in The Irish Field and on establishments’ websites. I was very lucky to win the bursary given by HRI by promoting an upcoming Irish racing event.”

The management, staff and students at Enniskillen are extremely appreciative of this excellent support from Horse Racing Ireland.

