Industry representatives help get 2019 off to the right start

Equine students welcomed more than 60 industry representatives to their annual Careers and Bursary Presentations Event at CAFRE Enniskillen Campus, Co. Fermanagh on January 23, writes BSc3 student Mark Nolan.

All final year students were also given the opportunity to partake in mock interviews with some of the top household names within the current Irish equine industry and receive invaluable feedback which will surely benefit them in their future careers.

The CAFRE students were also delighted to welcome Councillor Howard Thornton, Chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council to the Campus. James O’Boyle the CAFRE Head of Education Service opened the careers exhibition where students met industry representatives and were able to discuss their own career path and what the industry is looking for in good employees currently.

The careers exhibition was followed by a panel discussion which was chaired by Leo Powell, of weekly equine publication ‘The Irish Field’. Panellists were Ashley Neely (Sales & Marketing Administrator Bluegrass Horse Feeds and Owner of EFEC Nutrition), Russell Ferris (Chief Executive of Wetherbys Ireland), Michael O’Hagan (International Equine Management Consultant), Susan Spratt (BHS National Manager of Northern Ireland); all offering invaluable advice to the students who listened with great interest.

A video was produced featuring many past students who are now working successfully within the international equine industry including James Harron (James Harron Bloodstock), Sam Kennerley (Yearling Manager at Valachi Downs), Ronan Guckian (Rider at Bourns Sport Horses), Aiden Jennings (Stud Groom at Coolmore America) and many others. Sixteen eagerly anticipated Bursary awards were then presented to the Further and Higher Education students who had excelled in their various assignments.

The college is very grateful for the support from the various industry companies and people who continue to sponsor these bursaries annually.

Enniskillen Campus places great importance and emphasis on preparing its equine students for their future careers. The equine industry is now vastly global, with many of our past students dotted worldwide in a variety of roles. The students truly valued their contact with each of the professionals that attended their seminar and concluded with a rousing vote of thanks from the students led by Emily Webb, Chairperson of the Student Council.