Irish Hackney Horse Society all set for annual show and looking ahead to special anniversary

The Irish Hackney Horse Society has announced that their annual show will be held on Saturday, May 12, starting at 11am, at Eaton Park, 209 Raceview Road, Ballymena, Co. Antrim BT42 4HU.

The IHHS Annual Show is one of only two qualifying shows in Ireland for the Hackney Horse Society’s Hackney Horse and Pony Of The Year, the other being The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society’s Balmoral Show.

Brian Steward's Noddyvyse Grand Parade

The society is pleased that Mr Neil Wray, from Yorkshire, has kindly agreed to judge the 2018 IHHS annual show. He is an experienced judge and showman; and exhibited at the prestigious Horse of the Year Show most recently in 2017 with ‘Walton Enterprize’.

The IHHS is delighted to announce that its annual show will once again be affiliated with the Hackney Horse Society.

Exhibitors in the Open Hackney Pony In-Harness and Open Hackney Horse In-Harness will have the opportunity to qualify for the Hackney Championship to be held on the 6th October at Arena UK.

In addition to the qualifiers for the Open Hackney Pony In-Harness and Open Hackney Horse In-Harness, classes at this years show will include:

Hackney In-Hand; Welsh In-Hand; Any Other Breed In-Hand(including half bred e.g. Irish Sport Horse); Young Handler; Novice Hackney Pony In-Harness; Novice Hackney Horse In-Harness; Exercise Vehicle; Non Hackney Type to a suitable traditional type vehicle; Hackney Type to a suitable traditional type vehicle; Light Trade; Country Turnout; Lady Whip; Junior Whip; International Hackney Pony In-Harness; International Hackney Horse; In-Harness.

All classes at the Irish Hackney Horse Society’s annual show will be open to both members and non-members (the qualifying classes will be ran under the rules of the Hackney Horse Society), and will provide exhibitors with a fantastic opportunity to get their showing season started at one of the best show venues on the Irish driving show circuit.

In addition to the annual show the Irish Hackney Horse Society is delighted to have been invited to join with the Irish Game Fair at Shane’s Castle to celebrate its 40th Anniversary.

As part of the celebrations the IHHS will be hosting a Horse Show which is to be held on Saturday 23rd June at 1pm at Shane’s Castle (during the Game Fair which will be held on the 23 and 24 June). The society is still planning this event, however the class list is likely to include:

Native Pony Breeds (Shetland, Highland, Exmoor, Connemara, etc) In Hand; Native Horse Breeds (Clydesdale, Irish Draught, etc) In Hand; Welsh Cobs In Hand; Irish Sport Horse In Hand; Part Bred Horse or Pony In Hand; Rare or Endangered Bred Pony (Hackney Pony, Dales Dartmoor, etc) In Hand; Rare or Endangered Bred Horse (Hackney Horse, Clydesdale etc) In Hand; Any Other Bred In Hand; Young Handler; Donkey In Hand; Exercise Vehicle; Multiples (two or more equines to a suitable turnout); Trade Vehicles; Country Turnout; Private Driving; Hackney Pony; Hackney Horse; Lady Whip; Junior Whip; Disabled Driver.

Anyone interested in attending either the annual show or the special anniversary show can contact Ian at armstrong.in@gmail.com.