Irish Hackney Horse Society’s annual show rescheduled after bad weather

There was much disappointment after Irish Hackney Horse Society’s Annual Show annual show, which was due to be held Saturday 12nd May 2018, had to be cancelled due to water logged ground.

However the society has now confirmed that the annual show has been rescheduled and will now be held on Saturday 30th June 2018.

Brian Steward's Noddyvyse Grand Parade

The show will start at 11:30am at 209 Raceview Road, Ballymena, Co. Antrim BT42 4HU Ballymena.

The IHHS Annual Show is one of only two qualifying shows in Ireland for the Hackney Horse Society’s Hackney Horse and Pony Of The Year, the other being The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society’s Balmoral Show.

The IHHS is delighted pleased to announce that our Annual Show will once again be affiliated with the Hackney Horse Society. Exhibitor in the Open Hackney Pony In-Harness and Open Hackney Horse In-Harness will have the opportunity to qualify for the Hackney Championship to be held on the 6th October at Arena UK.

In addition to the qualifiers for the Open Hackney Pony In-Harness and Open Hackney Horse In-Harness, classes at this years show will include: Hackney In-Hand; Welsh In-Hand; Any Other Breed In-Hand(including half bred e.g. Irish Sport Horse); Young Handler; Novice Hackney Pony In-Harness; Novice Hackney Horse In-Harness; Exercise Vehicle; Non Hackney Type to a suitable traditional type vehicle; Hackney Type to a suitable traditional type vehicle; Light Trade; Country Turnout; Lady Whip; Junior Whip; International Hackney Pony In-Harness; International Hackney Horse In-Harness.

All classes at the Irish Hackney Horse Society’s annual show will be open to both members and non-members (the qualifying classes will be ran under the rules of the Hackney Horse Society).

If you are interested in attending either the annual show or the special annersivery show and need further information please free feel to contact Ian at armstrong.in@gmail.com or on 078 4949 4958.