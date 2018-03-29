ISA Working Hunter Championship announced

Racehorse to Riding Horse Ireland is expanding into the working hunter ring with the support/sponsorship from Michael Maloney, horserail.ire, and the Irish Shows Association.

Horserail.ire have sponsored a prize fund of €3,000 for an all- Ireland competition open to all thoroughbred horses, raced and unraced.

With €1,000 up for grabs to the winner and cash prizes down the line there are qualifying classes at shows throughout Ireland over the summer with two from each qualifier going through to the final at Iverk Show, Piltown, Co Kilkenny on 25th August.

Kicking off the competitions in the Northern region is Lurgan Show on 2nd June with new Equine Secretary, Ros Ewing, very pleased to be hosting this all-Ireland qualifier which will undoubtedly boost entries in the working hunter section.

The other qualifying shows hosting the competition in the North are: Omagh 6/7th July; Castlewellan 14th July; Saintfield 21st July and Clogher Valley 28th July

Bill Leeman, chairman for the ISA Northern Region commented: “This is an exciting new all- Ireland Championship which will attract a lot of interest at qualifying shows throughout the country. We are indebted to Julie Morris, Racehorse to Riding Horse Ire. and to the sponsor horserail.Ire for making it happen.”

Pictured at the launch of the competition are (from left): Ros Ewing, Equine Secretary of Lurgan Show, Michelle Kane, Irish Equine Rehabilitation and Fitness Centre at Aghalee, Julie Morris, Racehorse to Riding Horse, Ireland and Bill Leeman ISA Northern Chairman.