It’s a real sister act for Holly and Katie and Knockagh

Snow didn’t stop play this time at Knockagh View as competitors enjoyed a relaxed day of dressage under judge Erin Faloona.

Holly Wray had a busy and successful day riding five horses picking up rosettes on them all with her sister Katie Wray having a win on her lovely young horse Easy Done.

The next dressage day takes place on Sunday 11th February. For full details visit www.knockaghviewec.com.

Results

Class 1- Newcomers Intro A

1st Jessica Paton, Crackenthorpe Tipico

2nd Alana Fettis, Lady

3rd Megan McFarland, Dolly

4th Clare Hitch, Twinky Winky Donut

Class 2 - Intro A

1st Holly Wray, Roundthorn Hercules

2nd Karen Glendinning, Cluide Mist

3rd Alana Fettis, Lady

4th Holly Wray, Don Romeo

5th Chelsea Topping, Libby Locket

6th Holly Wray, Jean

Class 3 - Newcomers Prelim 1

1st Emma Davies, Mountain Blue’s Dream

2nd Claudia Marshall, Mr Blue Sky

3rd Jean Topping, Levi

4th Jen McIlrath, Indie

Class 4 - Prelim 1

1st Katie Wray, Easy Done

2nd Joan Gibson, Megan

3rd Debbie McNeill, OB

= 4th Claudia Marshall, Mr Blue Sky

= 4th Nichola Wray, Lady Grey

Class 5 - Prelim 13

1st Holly Wray, Springhill Summer

2nd Debbie McNeill, OB

3rd Jenny Campbell, Vinnie

4th Rocco Quinn

5th Nichola Wray, Lady Grey

6th Gillian McCann, Amazon

Class 6 - Novice 24

1st Olivia Quinn

2nd Holly Wray, Lily Mae.

NIF qualifiers at

Knockagh View

Knockagh View Equestrian Centre is holding a horse working hunter day with NIF qualifiers on Sunday, 28th January. Jumping will be outdoors in the huge all weather arena weather permitting. For schedule visit www.knockaghviewec.com or contact Ruth on 07732 809 188.