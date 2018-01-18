It’s a real sister act for Holly and Katie and Knockagh

Snow didn’t stop play this time at Knockagh View as competitors enjoyed a relaxed day of dressage under judge Erin Faloona.
Holly Wray had a busy and successful day riding five horses picking up rosettes on them all with her sister Katie Wray having a win on her lovely young horse Easy Done.
The next dressage day takes place on Sunday 11th February. For full details visit www.knockaghviewec.com.
Results
Class 1- Newcomers Intro A
1st Jessica Paton, Crackenthorpe Tipico
2nd Alana Fettis, Lady
3rd Megan McFarland, Dolly
4th Clare Hitch, Twinky Winky Donut
Class 2 - Intro A
1st Holly Wray, Roundthorn Hercules
2nd Karen Glendinning, Cluide Mist
3rd Alana Fettis, Lady
4th Holly Wray, Don Romeo
5th Chelsea Topping, Libby Locket
6th Holly Wray, Jean
Class 3 - Newcomers Prelim 1
1st Emma Davies, Mountain Blue’s Dream
2nd Claudia Marshall, Mr Blue Sky
3rd Jean Topping, Levi
4th Jen McIlrath, Indie
Class 4 - Prelim 1
1st Katie Wray, Easy Done
2nd Joan Gibson, Megan
3rd Debbie McNeill, OB
= 4th Claudia Marshall, Mr Blue Sky
= 4th Nichola Wray, Lady Grey
Class 5 - Prelim 13
1st Holly Wray, Springhill Summer
2nd Debbie McNeill, OB
3rd Jenny Campbell, Vinnie
4th Rocco Quinn
5th Nichola Wray, Lady Grey
6th Gillian McCann, Amazon
Class 6 - Novice 24
1st Olivia Quinn
2nd Holly Wray, Lily Mae.
NIF qualifiers at
Knockagh View
Knockagh View Equestrian Centre is holding a horse working hunter day with NIF qualifiers on Sunday, 28th January. Jumping will be outdoors in the huge all weather arena weather permitting. For schedule visit www.knockaghviewec.com or contact Ruth on 07732 809 188.