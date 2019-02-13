Once again much of the international bloodstock industry logged on to watch the live streaming of the ITBA National Breeding & Racing Awards 2018 at the end of January

In excess of 360 people descended on The Heritage, Killenard, in a rural townland in Co. Laois.

All in attendance were there to honour and acknowledge the outstanding achievements of Irish bred horses both Flat and National Hunt during 2018.

The ITBA congratulates all award recipients but a special mention goes to David and Diane Nagle who were inducted into its Hall of Fame. This year’s winners demonstrate the quality and the prowess of the Irish-Bred horse on a global stage.

On this occasion the Wild Geese award went to not one but three recipients, which came in the shape of the O’Rourke Brothers; Brian, Garrett and Liam, who individually and collectively have flown the Irish flag with pride on the global bloodstock stage over many decades.

Those in the audience included Minister Charlie Flanagan, Senator Ian Marshall and Princess Zahra Aga Khan.

ITBA NATIONAL BREEDING & RACING AWARDS 2018 WINNERS

1. Novice Hurdler: Samcro Breeder: Douglas Taylor. Sponsor: Declan Landy

2. Novice Chaser: Monalee Breeder: Aidan Aherne. Sponsor: Weatherbys

3. Chaser: Altior Breeder: Paddy Behan, Sponsor: Sean Barrett Bloodstock Insurance

4. Staying Chaser: Native River Breeder: Fred Mackey Sponsor: Tattersalls Ireland. Fred Mackey’s award was accepted on his behalf by Senator Ian Marshall

5. National Hunt Achievement: Tiger Roll Breeder: Gerry O’Brien. Sponsor: Horse Racing Ireland

6. Small Breeder: Monica Aherne, Sponsor: Irish National Stud -

7. Two year old Filly: Signora Cabello, Breeder: Damian Burns. Sponsor: Arqana

8. Two year old Colt: Quorto, Breeder: Godolphin. Sponsor: Rathbarry & Glenview Studs

9. Three year old Filly: Alpha Centauri Breeder: Niarchos Family. Sponsor: Coolmore Stud

10. Three year old Colt: Masar Breeder: Godolphin. Sponsor: Aga Khan Studs

11. Broodmare: Green Room Breeder: Gillian & Vimal Khosla. Sponsor: Goffs

12. Wild Geese: Brian, Garrett and Liam O’Rourke. Sponsor: Darley

13. Special Recognition: Kevin Prendergast. Sponsor: Derrinstown Stud

14. Hall Of Fame: David & Diane Nagle. Sponsor: ITBA