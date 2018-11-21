More than 120 people gathered in Down Royal Racecourse for the ITBA Northern Region annual Breeding and Racing Awards to celebrate all that is good about thoroughbred breeding in Northern Ireland.

The list of award recipients show that Northern Ireland is punching way above its weight in regards to high class, quality breeding and year after year is responsible for many black type winners all over the globe.

Down Royal Sat 3 November 2018'ITBA Northern Region Breeding and Racing Awards'Anthony McDonnell presenting Leading 3-Y-0 Award for Best Solution to Cecil and Martin McCracken'Photo.carolinenorris.ie

Awards

Leading two year old – Danzan – Bred by Colin Kennedy

Leading three year old – Best Solution – Bred by Cecil and Martin McCracken

Leading older horse – Arcanada – Bred by Charles Foy

Leading overseas horse – Elhaame – Bred by Max Ervine

Leading point to point Horse – Fenno’s Storm – Bred by John Kidd

Leading National Hunt mare – Cote de Grace – Bred by Alan & Bill Dunlop

Leading National Hunt horse – Native River – Bred by Fred Mackey

Contribution to the industry – Mr James Nicholson

A spokesperson said: “I would like to thank our sponsors, Coolmore Stud, Godolphin Ireland, Goffs, ITM, Tattersalls Ireland, Weatherbys Ireland, The Irish Field and Blue Grass Horse Feeds who support our association every year and it is really appreciated.

“We would like to thank the management and Staff at Down Royal Racecourse and the French Village Caterers for supplying us with a delicious meal in very comfortable surroundings.”

Attendees enjoyed an awards ceremony that was expertly hosted by the MC Richard Pugh before racing and enjoyed the fantasy forecast competition that went on between tables during the day.

Alan and Bill Dunlop’s table were eventual winners by just one point to Anna and Kevin Ross’s table which generated a great deal of fun throughout the day.