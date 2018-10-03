Jamie saddles up for the Dowth Point-to-Point and Country Fair

Top Irish amateur jockey Jamie Codd helped kick off the countdown to the Dowth Point-to-Point and Country Fair, set to take place on Sunday 28th October at Dowth, Brú na Bóinne, Co Meath.

Organised and sponsored by agri-technology company Devenish in conjunction with the Meath Hunt and Tara Harriers, the event celebrates the very best of country life with a jam-packed offering of racing, food and family fun in the historic setting of Dowth, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Six point-to-point races will take place over three miles throughout the day, showcasing Irish racing talent including Jamie Codd. Point-to-point racing is long associated with the Meath region and indeed Dowth, where its racecourse, designed in the 1700s, played host to such events through the generations.

Now in its fourth year, the Dowth Point-to-Point and Country Fair expects to welcome even more than the 6,000 guests who joined the occasion in 2017.

Guests will be able to shop for a mouth-watering selection of artisan foods and craft beverages in the Boyne Valley Flavours marquee, whilst keeping fuelled during the day through a variety of gourmet food stalls, barista stations and bars.

Little racegoers will enjoy all the fun of the fair with a wide range of kids’ activities on site, from pony rides to magic shows, pumpkin carving sessions to bouncy castles.

Bringing country pursuits to life will be exhibits from organisations including the Maperath Mobile Farm, Newgrange Falconry, The Royal Meath Bee Keepers and The Deer Society, whilst Gun Dog and Archery demonstrations will provide further spectacle.

Even canine guests can join in on the fun, with the popular Dog Show taking entries from star pet pooches on the day.

On the eve of race day, Saturday 27th October, the Devenish Charity Ball will raise valuable funds for charities, Farm Africa and Irish Injured Jockeys. All funds raised through the Charity Ball go towards these causes, with last year’s Ball having raised an impressive €128,000 in total.

Dowth was acquired by agri-technology company Devenish in 2013, who remain committed to revitalising its heritage for the public to enjoy as well as using its lands as part of major farming and archaeological research.

Executive chairman of Devenish Owen Brennan said: “The Dowth Point-to-Point and Country Fair marks a celebration of heritage – our great love for racing and sport in general, our exceptional food and drink producers, and our tradition of outdoor pursuits.

“It is a great opportunity to bring people of all ages together at Dowth, where our ancestors would have enjoyed such events with their families and friends so long ago.

“Importantly, the Charity Ball allows us to support two worthwhile causes directly linked to Devenish as a business. One is Farm Africa, with whom we have a long-standing partnership, and helps farmers grow themselves and their families out of poverty and hunger. The other is Irish Injured Jockeys, which carries out great work to support local sporting talent.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone to Dowth over the Bank Holiday weekend for what promises to be an excellent experience,” Owen Brennan said.

Full information is available at www.dowthp2p.ie