League series starts in style at Ecclesville

Ecclesville Centre, Fintona started the first of five Showjumping Leagues for 2018 on Friday evening and the organisers were delighted to welcome back so many familiar faces.

This showjumping League, which is part of the 2018 Super League, will continue for the next four Friday evenings, commencing at 6.15pm with a 40cms class, followed by 60cm, 70cm, 80cm, 90cm, 1m and 1.10m.

Results from 9 February:

40cm Class (Double Clears): Elsie Tunney and Sharon’s Choice; Martha Bursby and Mars; Hannah Bursby and Secret; Ruby Bursby and Mars; Kaitlin McCrory and Ginger; Scarlett Knox and Chester; Sarah Jane Sloane and Lilly; Tori Lily and Spot; Lucy McKeown and Piccolo; Niamh Kerrigan and Prince; Lexie McKeown and Mowguli; Caitlin Kerrigan and Prince.

60cm Class (Double Clears): Zara Jane Kelly and Cindy; Sarah Jane Sloane and Lilly; Sarah Boyle and Hey there Delilah; Nicole Lyons and Bubbles.

70cms (Double Clears): Eimear White and Cindy; Sarah Boyle and Hey there Delilah; Lily Tunney and Horizon Star; Jordana Mitchell and Sweetie Pie; Elaine Trimble and Ben; Hallie Anderson and Firefly; Lily Tunney and In It To Win It

80cms (Double Clears): Lily Tunney and In It To Win It; Carly Breydin and Silver; Jodie Lyons and Turbo; Hallie Anderson and Firefly; Lisa McFarland and Magic; Amy Noble and Storm.

90cms (Double Clears): Amy Noble and Storm; Emma Mooney and Barney.

1m (Double Clears): Clara Daly and Lucky; Caoimhe Hegarty and Bertie; Jodie Lyons and Popeye; Roisin Blaney and Venus; Roisin Blaney and Ria

1.10 (Double Clears): Clara Daly and Lucky; Roisin Blaney and Ria; Carly Breydin and Silver; Roisin Blaney and Venus.

Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider/pony must compete in the same class for three out of the four weeks leading up to the final, to be eligible for prizes on 9 March.

If you require any further information on the leagues please contact Sandra on 07990 541 966 or Ecclesville Centre on 028 828 40591.