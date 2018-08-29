Learning opportunity for new horse owners

The Northern Irish Equine Education business, Want to Learn about Horses, is running more Introduction to Horses and Horse Care Courses in September.

Business owner, Rita Seery MSc, BSc Equine Science, has many years’ experience in breeding, owning and working with horses and has a passion for passing on this knowledge.

Targeting new and prospective horse owners, parents of pony mad kids and anyone with an interest in horses, this course gives a good basis from which to start your horse knowledge journey.

The course will cover horse management, care, safety around horses, behaviour, feeding, grooming, horse health and preventative care and information regarding buying a horse or pony. It would also be of interest to those considering working with horses.

This classroom based course is delivered over six weeks and consists of six two-hour sessions. Plenty of time is given to discussion and any questions that students may have.

The next course will commence on Thursday, September 13th, from 7-9pm at the Hillsborough Village Centre for six weeks (Thursdays). A Saturday morning class will commence on September 29th from 11am-1 at the USPCA hospital Newry, again over six weeks (Saturdays).

Cost of the course is £65. Contact Rita Seery on 078 25293884 to book your place, or for further information on Facebook at want to learn about horses.