Loose Jumping final at Connell Hill

The twenty-third annual Half Bred Horse Breeders Society Three Year Old Loose Jumping Championship was held at Connell Hill Equestrian Centre on Wednesday, December 5.

Organisers wish to thank the judge Ian Fearon, who was impressed by the standard of the competing three year olds. The top three especially showed good technique and scope, attributes one would always like.

The winner in particular, for such a big horse, was very light on foot, showing great scope, technique and care. Ian stated that he has judged this competition a few times over the years and thinks it a great incentive for Northern breeders to bring their three year olds out for experience and seeing their potential. He also noted that it was great to see such good jumping bloodlines.

A spokeserson said: “Thanks also to the judges of our qualifying rounds, Gabriel Tunney, Joanne Jarden and Gareth Clingan all of whom generously gave their time. Also thanks to Tori O’Conner Photography for her excellent photographs which can be viewed or purchased on her website. Raymond Brady once again helped us out with an excellent and informative commentary.

“For sponsoring this event, we would also like to thank Drumhowen Stud for the donation of rugs for the winning horses. Also Blue Grass who donated vouchers and also a very large thank you to Padraig and Vincent Howley for the donation of a nomination for his stallion Sligo Candy Boy. This was won by David Finlay.

“Finally, thanks to the committee members and volunteers without whom the event could not run.”

Results as follows:

1, Annette McCracken/Carrickview Aerendi by I’m Special De Muse out of Carrickview Calypso by Sunny Boy

2, Brian Hutchinson/SVS Zarocco by Zirocco Blue Vdl out of SVS Zara by Je T’Aime Flamenco

3, Megan McGrory/Bambi by Beach Ball out of Coevers Diamond Girl by Coevers Diamond Boy

4, Brian Hutchinson/SVS Attraction by Air Jordan Z out of P Zermie by Palfreiner

5, Charlie Smiley/Lough Mourne Cruise Control by Cornets Stern out of Oldtown Sally K by Cruising

6, Judith Sossick/Loughview Diamond Orla by Orestus out of Loughview Diamond Lucy by Jack of Diamonds.