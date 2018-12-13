Mervyn takes up chairman’s role with NI-BDS

Mervyn Ward has been elected chairman of the Northern Ireland – Branch British Driving Society.

The office bearers are as follows: Hon. Secretary Margaret Carlisle; Treasurer Staceyann Strain and committee members David Newell, John Weir, Graham Smyth, Neil Weir, and John Weir Jnr.

Eugene Larkin has stepped down as chairman of the Northern Ireland Branch-British Driving Society but is a vice president of the British Driving Society. The NI-BDS would like to thank Eugene for all his hard work over the years as chairman, where he displayed a wealth of knowledge on BDS matters.

Graham Smyth presented the winners who had gained highest points in 2018 at selected shows in Northern Ireland with trophies.

‘In Hand Class’ Joe Cleland ‘King James’; runner up John Weir Jnr. ‘Lucifer’

Gigs – any height - David Mathers ‘Roseallen Lady’

Trade Vehicles John Weir Jnr ‘Rosehall Alexander’ Driven to a Butcher’s Cart’.

The Silver Quaich was presented to Neil Weir, a non-showing member in recognition of work done by him beyond the call of duty in 2018. The previous winners have been John Powell, David Newell, Liz Kelly-Ward, Eugene Larkin, Eileen Weir and Graham Smyth.

A calender of events for 2019 season will be available in the near future.

FORTHCOMING EVENTS 2019

Committee Meeting 14th January 2019 8pm.

Members Meeting 25th March 2019 at 8pm in Bridge Community Centre, Lisburn.

May 25th Ballynahinch Annual Show contact Margaret 028 9266 5893.