Midweek showjumping proves popular as final night draws near

Things are jumping along nicely at Laurel View’s Wednesday evening showjumping, already having passed the half way point. Some very consistent performers are adding up the points very nicely and should have accumulated well by the final on the 2nd May.

Don’t miss out on the chance to take part in the showjumping action. Competition starts at 6pm each evening with 45cm, jumping right through to 90cm at least.

Check out www.laurelview.co.uk for more details on this and also the exciting Charles Hurst Renault Charity Jump X on the 29th April.

Results

Show Jumping League (1 of 8)

45cm –1st Keady, Lucy McDowell; 2nd Marley, Georgia Rea; 3rd Tyson, Danielle Coats; 4th Johnny, Stephen Wade; 5th Roly, Finn Doherty; 6th Peggy, Ashley Wray.

55cm – 1st Star Choice, Faith Black; 2nd Haribo, Amelia Bannon; 3rd Silver, Nadine Uprichard.

60cm – No entries forward.

70cm – 1st Willow, Erin McCrea; 2nd William, Grace Handcock.

80cm – 1st Willow, Erin McCrea; 2nd Rock Steady Eddie, Hollie Riddell.

90cm – 1st Rock Steady Eddie, Hollie Riddell.

Show Jumping League (2 of 8)

45cm –1st Johnny, Stephen Wade; 2nd Rab, Ashley Wray; 3rd Keady, Lucy McDowell; 4th Bruno, Sara Hajrulla; 5th Marley, Georgia Rea; 6th Roly, Finn Doherty.

55cm – 1st Star Choice, Faith Black; 2nd Haribo, Amelia Bannon; 3rd Bruno, Emma Sargent.

60cm – 1st Dapple, Holly Ross; 2nd Star Choice, Faith Black.

70cm – 1st Willow, Erin McCrea; 2nd Dapple, Holly Ross; 3rd William, Grace Handcock; 4th Izzy, Aimee Wilson.

80cm – 1st Willow, Erin McCrea; 2nd Robbie, Ann-Marie Donnelly; 3rd Biscuit, Lucy McIlhatton; 4th Laid Back Dude, Stephanie Fox

90cm – 1st Robbie, Ann-Marie Donnelly; 2nd Louis, Jenny Beattie; 3rd Pippa, Cora McNulty; 4th Biscuit, Lucy McIlhatton.

Show Jumping League (3 of 8)

45cm –1st Marley, Georgia Rea; 2nd Rab, Helen Gage; 3rd Johnny, Stephen Wade; 4th Keady, Lucy McDowell; 5th Roly, Hannah Milligan.

55cm – 1st Star Choice, Faith Black; 2nd Rab, Ashley Wray; 3rd Silver, Nadine Uprichard.

60cm – 1st Star Choice, Faith Black; 2nd Jack, Holly Hanvey.

70cm – 1st Willow, Erin McCrea; 2nd Izzy, Amiee Wilson.

80cm – 1st Willow, Erin McCrea; 2nd Robbie, Ann-Marie Donnelly; 3rd Bob, Rocco Cairns; 4th Cindy, Zara Davis; 5th Dawn, Lana Turner.

90cm – 1st Dawn, Lana Turner; 2nd Robbie, Ann-Marie Donnelly.

Show Jumping League (4 of 8)

45cm –1st Marley, Georgia Rea; 2nd Keady, Lucy McDowell; 3rd Johnny, Stephen Wade.

55cm – 1st Star Choice, Faith Black; 2nd Marley, Ashley Wray.

60cm – 1st Star Choice, Faith Black; 2nd Forest Flash, Nicole Peoples.

70cm – 1st Izzy, Amiee Wilson; 2nd Willow, Erin McCrea.

80cm – 1st Willow, Erin McCrea; 2nd Robbie, Ann-Marie Donnelly.

90cm – 1st Ranger, Joel Peoples; 2nd Robbie, Ann-Marie Donnelly.

1m – 1st Ranger, Joel Peoples.

Show Jumping League (5 of 8)

45cm –1st Rab, Helen Gage; 2nd Keady, Lucy McDowell; 3rd Bruno, Sara Hajrulla; 4th Johnny, Stephen Wade; 5th Marley, Georgia Rea.

55cm – 1st Star Choice, Faith Black; 2nd Roly, Finn Doherty; 3rd Bruno, Emma Sargent; 4th Marley, Ashley Wray.

60cm – 1st Dapple, Holly Ross; 2nd Star Choice, Faith Black; 3rd Belle, Claire Gilchrist.

70cm – 1st Belle, Claire Gilchrist; 2nd Dapple, Holly Ross; 3rd Izzy, Amiee Wilson; 4th Delight, Shannon Chambers.

80cm – 1st Robbie, Ann-Marie Donnelly.

90cm – 1st Robbie, Ann-Marie Donnelly.