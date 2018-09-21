National champion Tom records double victory at Knockany

Eventing Ireland’s Northern Region held their penultimate event of the 2018 season at Knockany, courtesy of Harold and Jenny Lusk.

Rafael Suarez, of Portmore Equestrian Centre, showjumping course designer, built two superb courses in the large outdoor arena which certainly added influence to the overall results.

Luke Drea, from Gorey, Co Wexford, was the visiting Cross Country Course Designer and he undoubtedly made his mark, providing exciting challenges across all classes.

Steven Smith was victorious in the O/CNC1* class on board Terry Johnston’s Porsch gelding, Hi Happy Harry, his third win in the last four outings. They finished on their dressage score, five points clear of Jonathan Steele and Bluestone Ice, a ten year old gelding owned by Alison Smith.

Rachel Rendle and Ballyvally Bay were best of the twenty three starters in the Horse First CNC1* class having jumped an amazing nine places from dressage to finish on her first phase mark over six points clear of Steven Smith and Caryn Walker’s Newferry Jagermeister.

Hollie Smith had a convincing win in the Baileys Horse Feeds CNCJ1* class with Anvil Lodge Pinnochio, having led from the outset. Reserve National Champion, Hollie Boal, took the runner up spot with her lovely bay gelding, Bonmahon Flash.

Just two of the five starters in the CNCP2* class finished the competition with Chloe Fagan taking the win on Carbury Cascade, followed by Rocco Quinn and Knockagarron Fear Bui Princess.

The 1* Amateur class saw Kate Latimer claim her first victory at this level with her ten year old mare, Ardnaglass Choco, finishing almost five points clear of Aoibheann Morgan and Hey Aussie.

Reese Hogg riding her Cyrano gelding, Cyrano Hilltop, rose to the fore in the EI100 class with two clear jumping phases. They were hotly pursued by Lynsey Napier-Sneddon and her clever Porsch gelding, Carsonstown Porsch, who added minimal time faults to their superb first phase mark.

Victory in the EI 100 class of twenty seven was reserved for Johnny Mulligan on Kay Magill’s five year old gelding, Bonmahon Quick Step who added nothing to his flatwork mark to finish 0.5 points clear of Emily Corbett on Lynara Eirst Dezign.

The skewbald gelding, Indian Dreamer, piloted by Katie O’Reilly, occupied the top spot in the Junior 100 class, having benefited from four jumping penalties accrued by the early leader, Tola Thompson and Crackerjack.

Thirteen year old Ballynahinch student, Tom Rowlatt-McCormick is certainly a name we’ll hear more about in the future. He won his class at the National Championships two weeks ago in Kilguilkey and he added two further wins to his tally at Knockany. He claimed the red rosette in the EI 100P class on board his mother’s gelding, Mon Ami Tonnerre with the equally impressive Ellen Douglas and Rock Melody coming second. Tom claimed his second victory in the EI 90 P with Elizabeth McMillan’s seven year old pony, Devlish Cavalier’s Girl, having led from the outset and being the only finisher in a class of five.

Meantime, Casey Webb put on a superb display of horsemanship in the EI 90 class with Izzietop. With expert guidance this beautiful five year old mare by I’m Special De Muze, owned by Diane Harron-Eakin who was on its maiden outing, negotiated all obstacles with ease to return home on a clean sheet over two points ahead of Colin Halliday on Sandra Hamilton’s four year old gelding, Caprio who most impressed the first phase judge but, sadly, knocked a coloured pole.

The final Amateur class was won by Christina Turley, who repeated her perfect performance at Loughanmore to finish on her dressage score with Ann’s Bob. Kathryn Marshall and Aristocrat took the runner-up spot, adding just four showjumping penalties to their first phase mark.

A spokesperon said: “Northern Region extends a big thank you to Harold and Jenny Lusk for hosting the event and to Course Designers, Rafael Suarez and Luke Drea as well as Cyril McIlroy who assisted with the Cross Country Course Building.

“As ever, huge thanks go to all the volunteers who make these events happen.

“Next week is our final event of the year and sees us travelling to Ballyvannon, courtesy of the Glendinning Family.”

Full Results

O/CNC1*

1. Steven Smith, Hi Happy Harry; 2. Jonathan Steele, Bluestone Ice; 3. Catherine Robinson, Excalibur; 4. Denis Currie, Arodstown Aramis; 5. Steven Smith, Ballyward.

CNC1*: 1. Rachel Rendle, Ballyvally Bay; 2. Steven Smith, Newferry Jagermeister; 3. Jonathan Steele, Homegrown Ajax; 4. Trevor Smith, HHF Elegance; 5. David O’Connor, Dancing Queen; 6. Chloe Rooney, Jaydious Apollo.

CNCJ1*: 1. Hollie Smith, Anvil Lodge Pinnochio; 2. Holly Boal, Bonmahon Flash; 3. Olivia Quinn, The Spin Doctor; 4. Elena Mullen, SBT Upmarket; 5. Freya Kennedy, Carrickview Diamond Gayle; 6. Jas Hogg, Gransha Rebel Lady.

CNCP2*: 1. Chloe Fagan, Carbury Cascade; 2. Rocco Quinn, Knockagarron Fear Bui Princess.

CNC1* Amateur: 1. Kate Latimer, Ardnaglass Chocco; 2. Aoibheann Morgan, Hey Aussie; 3. Scott McIvor, Sport of Kings; 4. Johnny Drake, Arlow.

EI 100 Amateur: 1. Reese Hogg, Cyrano Hilltop; 2. Lynsey Napier-Sneddon, Carsonstown Porsch; 3. Ann Bowe, Little Autumn Bee; 4. Johnny Drake, Portphilip Quality; 5. Gary Monahan, Blackabbey Boy; 6. Kirstin Thom, Slemish Rio Grande.

EI 100: 1. Johnny Mulligan, Bonmahon Quick Step; 2. Emily Corbett, Lynara First Dezign; 3. Leah Jackson, Gemily; 4. Steven Smith, Handsome Starr; 5. Casey Webb, Miss Matana; 6. Camilla Manningham-Buller, Sunday Bolero.

EI 100J: 1. Katie O’Reilly, Indian Dreamer; 2. Tola Thompson, Crackerjack V111; 3. Rose de Montmorency, Rickamore Notion; 4. Lucy McIlroy, Imperial Black Pearl; 5. Julia Herron, Solitaire Rusty Brown; 6. Zoe Martin, KND Knabgrabber.

EI 100P: 1. Tom Rowlatt McCormick, Mon Ami Tonnerre; 2. Ellen Douglas, Rock Melody; 3. Anna White, Jimmy Thunderstruck; 4. Robyn Fagan, Mulcair Lad; 5. Jessica McConnell, Finding Nemo; 6. Ellen Ward, Phoenix Delight.

EI 90: 1. Casey Webb, Izzietop; 2. Colin Halliday, Caprio 3. Casey Webb, Hi Mr Henry; 4. Andrew Napier, Hazeldene Elsa; 5. Tara Dixon, Tyrella Thunder; 6. Holly McGahan, Miss Candy Crush.

EI 90 Amateur: 1. Christina Turley, Ann’s Bob; 2. Kathryn Marshall, Aristocrat; 3. Kathryn Henderson, Mocking Bird; 4. Jenny Beggs, Maggie Moo; 5. David Beattie, Diamond Milly.

EI 90P: 1. Tom Rowlatt McCormick, Devlish Cavaliers Girl.