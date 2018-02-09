New date for Saintfield

Saintfield Horse Show at Tyrella which normally takes place in August will take place this year on Saturday 26th May

Show Director Joan Cunningham said: “We are delighted to announce that our 10th annual show will take place this year on Saturday 26th May 2018.

“This is a result of Ballymena Show having moved to a June date.

“Many thanks to the Corbett family for the use of their fabulous ground for the show.”

Joan added: “With this being our 10th anniversary we are determined to make this year’s show the biggest and best ever with many new classes and qualifiers on the schedule which will become available around late March/early April.”

Further details will be available from www.saintfieldhorseshow.com, joancunningham1@gmail;com or by contacting 07775 860 744.