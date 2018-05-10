New Heights Series and ISH Studbook Series launched

Three very busy days of exceptional jumping was had at the Meadows Equestrian Centre recently, as they held their Spring Championships.

Whilst Louth County Show took a break for the 2018 Calendar, organisers at the Meadows picked up the mantle of being the opening rounds for all national leagues organised by Show Jumping Ireland and Horse Sport Ireland.

The first day of competition proved to provide the perfect schooling opportunity for visitors near and far, with many riders taking the opportunity of the school before the hard work of the weekend ahead.

On day two, international course designer Tom Holden was on duty, building a fitting course for the opening round of the Irish Sport Horse Studbook Series. Whilst remaining a flowing, inviting course Holden still asked enough questions from the start, in the five year old class with 31 combinations making it through to the final on Sunday.

In the six year old class, 29 combinations made it through to the next day and the seven year olds saw 25 come back on day three to battle it out for their share of the €9500 on offer over the three ages.

National Grand Prix

Donegal’s Kenneth Graham and George had a successful start to the summer season after securing victory in the opening round of the Showjumping Ireland National Grand Prix with a double clear and time of 38.41. The win at the Meadows was a mirror image of 12 months previous when this combination won the 2017 opening leg at Louth County.

In total 92 starters took on course built by Tom Holden in the ‘Tommy French Arena’. Kindly sponsored on the day by Henry Murray & Co. just 15 combinations completed the 1.40m course without faults to go through to the second round.

Pathfinder in the jump off course, Mikey Pender, struck a very fast time of 39.83 with Casanova Van Overis Z. Pender who has been very successful abroad already this season had to settle for second place to Graham in this leg, however, did take home the top Young Rider prize on this occasion. Jack Ryan and Cavalier Teaca kept all the fences upright and took up third position in a time of 40.09.

Gemma Phelan was the only rider to go ‘double handed’ into the jump off, the highest of which ‘GRC Acapella’ who got around in a time of 46.40 to secure fifth place.

With the threat of rain on the horizon for day three, this did not deter riders from once again taking to the three arenas at the Meadows.

In the Tommy French Arena, the final of the Irish Sport Horse classes got underway at 8.30 in the morning. In the five Year Old final, fourteen combinations jumped double clear to split the prize money equally. Following this in the six Year Olds, only six clear rounds made it through out of the 29 starters on the morning.

Winning the seven year old final with a time of 39.50 was Thomas O’Brien, who won the class with Paciro (ISH) by Pacino (BWP) bred by Patrick Flanagan, owned by Lorna Daly. One of only seven double clears in the seven year old class, O’Brien beat off stiff competition from the twenty-five combinations who made it through to the final.

New Heights Champions Series

Making his mark on the TRM/HSI New Heights Champions Series, Greg Broderick took the win in the opening round in ‘The Meadows’ riding Duco, the Tipperary rider was one of only two double clears in a time of 47.69 seconds.

As expected there was a good turn-out for the opening round, with 40 riders going to post. Of the original starters, 10 proceed to the timed round.

Prolific winner in the pony and young rider ranks, Ciaran Nallon demonstrated his talent when he delivered the only other double clear with Arkino Z, in a time of 48.33 for second place.

Showing his unflappable experience Dermott Lennon kept all the poles in place with Gelvins Touch in the first round, but four faults in a fast time of 43.26, saw him finish as the fastest four faulter, and as a result took third place.

Winners of the National Grand Prix on the previous day Kenneth Graham and George, were back in the line-up. This time, the combination had an unlucky four faults in the first round, but a clear in the second round in a time of 43.75 seconds, proved good enough for eventual fourth.

Travelling from McKee Barracks, Captain Geoff Curran delivered a clear round in the first round aboard Shannondale Rahona, but four faults against the clock in 44.04, saw them slot into fifth place.

Returning from international duty, where they recently competed in Opglabbeek CSIOJ, Kate Derwin and AHG Whiterock Cruise Down also put in a solid performance in their first ever Champion Series. Incurring just four faults in the first round, but a polished performance in the second, Derwin stopped the clock in 46.49, settling for eventual sixth place.

RESULTS

Friday 20th April 2018

90cms m- Divided between Amber McSorley’s Gilltown Courage (Andrew McSorley), Robin Michael Bambridge’s May Ball (Anne Mary Duignan), Nichola E. Howarth’s Miss President (Michael Press), Samantha Dale’s Roundthorn Hercules (Holly Wray), Fiona Carson’s The Windmill Hero (Suzanne Posnett).

1m - Divided between Eddie Moloney’s Camaro (KWPN) (Eddie Moloney), Lady Georgina Forbes’s Castleforbes Donatella (Jamie Landers), Linda Courtney’s LCC Clonlara Harley (Kelly Taggart), Robin Michael Bambridge’s May Ball (Anne Mary Duignan), Samantha Dale’s Roundthorn Hercules (Holly Wray), Elaine Quinn’s Watch Your Step (Elaine Quinn).

1.10m Section A - 1, Alexandra Bailey’s Callie LVS Z (Alexandra Bailey); 2, Lynn Kelly’s Donaghmore Dolly(aes) (Lynn Kelly); 3, Yvonne Whiteside’s LGS TWENTY TWO (Yvonne Whiteside); 4, David Robinson’s PREMIER DOMINO (Jonathan Smyth); 5, Lady Georgina Forbes’s Castleforbes Caitlin (Jamie Landers); 6, Sarah Moore’s Shameless (Sarah Moore).

1.20m - 1, Richard Nallon’s Bally Fair Deal (Ciaran Nallon); 2, Gretchen Johnson’s Charmeur (FEI) (Rosalie Biedron); 3, Charlie Soden’s Karima Flight (Eddie Moloney); 4, Rebekah Waide’s Mr Grey (AES) (Barry Mccormack); 5, Gretchen Johnson’s Tucson Z (Rosalie Biedron); 6, Gretchen Johnson’s All Gold Des Isles (Rosalie Biedron).

1.30m - 1, Barry Mccormack’s Armani Velvet (Barry Mccormack); 2, Tim O’shea’s Drumhowan Baloubet Mystique (Ciaran Nallon); 3, Pamela Posnett’s Queen Of Clubs (Swe) (Suzanne Posnett); 4, Dermott Lennon’s Star Life Hero B Z (Dermott Lennon); 5, Eddie Moloney & TSI Equestrian’s MHS Quinton (Eddie Moloney); 6, Emily Turkington’s Legend (AES) (Emily Turkington).

1.10 Section B - 1, Desmond & Shane Mcfadden’s Mr Easy Street (Mackenzie Healy); 2, Suzanne Posnett’s Karmijn (Suzanne Posnett); 3, Carol Gee’s MHS Fernhill Showtime (Fraser Duffy); 4, Carol Gee’s Fernhill Candy Crush (Fraser Duffy); 5, Patricia Lalor’s Annsfort Independent (Eddie Moloney); 6, Carol Gee’s Enniscrone Condios (Fraser Duffy).

Saturday 21st April 2018

ISH Studbook Series 5 Year Old Qualifier - 1, IrelandHorse.Com’s Pacini DSH (Conan Wright); 2, Hugh-Paul Ward’s Diamant De La Mer (Angela Percy); 3, Miguel Bravo’s MHS New York (Michael James Pender); 4, Ronan Tynan’s Be Aware (Tholm Keane); 5, Cathal McMunn & Mervyn Clarke Jnr’s Merlin’s Victoire (Mervyn Jr Clarke); 6, Marion Hughes’s HHS Vancouver (Michael James Pender).

ISH Studbook Series 6 Year Old Qualifier - 1, Francis Derwin’s Aughaslane Leitrim Lass (Kate Derwin); 2, Gareth Nethercote’s RNH New Moon (Gareth Nethercote); 3, Lisa Rosbotham’s MISS VALENT (Olivia A Roulston); 4, Joanne Blair’s Mon Ami (ISH) (Joanne Blair); 5, Marion Hughes’s HHS London (Kevin Gallagher); 6, Miguel Bravo’s Javas Gucci (Michael James Pender).

ISH Studbook Series 7 Year Old Qualifier - 1, Eddie Moloney & TSI Equestrian’s MHS Quinton (Eddie Moloney); 2, Edgar Hogg’s Intuitive (James Hogg); 3, Hannah Patterson’s Volt Star (Hannah Patterson); 4, Aoife McCabe’s Paciro (Thomas O’Brien); 5, Michael James Pender’s Madge’s Lane Karol (Michael James Pender); 6, Sharon Fitzpatrick’s Keatingstown Z wellie Two (Susan Fitzpatrick).

SJI National Grand Prix - 1, William Lapsley’s George (Ihb) (Kenneth Graham); 2, Miguel Bravo’s Casanova Van Overis Z (Michael James Pender); 3, Marguerite Ryan’s Cavalier Teaca (Jack Ryan); 4, Olive Anderson’s Zack (IHB) (Vickie Anderson); 5, Rory Costigan’s GRC Acapella (Gemma Phelan); 6, James Buckley & Caroline Teltsch’s BMH Big Time (Tholm Keane).

1.10m - 1, Esther Trenier’s Royana De Clairias (Lewis Trenier); 2, Niall O’Doherty’s Lanzamore (Lewis Trenier); 3, Christine McBride’s Dstud High Light (Kenneth Graham); 4, Brian Hutchinson’s Svs Talino (Cathryn Hutchinson); 5, Edgar Hogg’s European Cruise (James Hogg); 6, Kieran McGuigan’s Just Because D&M (Ryan McGuigan).

1.20m - 1, Gareth Nethercote’s MTN Limmerick (Gareth Nethercote); 2, Esther Trenier’s Trickin’ Around (Lewis Trenier); 3, Alan Robertson’s Immun Ocean Ogara (Jake Hunter); 4, Bravo Hughes Ltd’s HHS California (Marta Hughes Bravo); 5, Carol Gee’s Enniscrone Condios (Fraser Duffy); 6, Aedi McCaughey’s Emilion (Tom Hearne).

1.30m - 1, T O’Shea’s Drumhowan Baloubet Mystique (Ciaran Nallon); 2, G Johnston’s All Gold Des Isles (Rosalie Biedron); 3, K Thompson & G Thompson’s Donevan Erkindale (John Floody); 4, C O’Sullivan’s Loughnavatta Ash (Maura Counihan); 5, M Bravo’s HHS A Touch of Class (Marion Hughes) and 6th E Horgan’s Bua Gan Noctadh (Peter Flanagan).

90cms - Divided between Morris G Smyth and Elaine Smyth’s Elamo Jack Of Hearts (Nayton Mitchell), Carol Gee’s Fernhill Sky High (Kate Derwin), Willie Craig’s Fyfin Gold (Jonathan Smyth), Amber McSorley’s Gilltown Courage (Andrew Mcsorley), Ryan Hunter’s Happinez (Ryan Hunter), Judith Horner’s My Remedy (Judith Horner), David Robinson’s Premier KD Clover (David Robinson), Robert & Diane Lowry’s Sally (Pet-ID) (Jane O Kane), Karen McLeigh’s Slievena Slat (Karen McLeigh), Una Mcsorley’s Summervale Lucky Beach (Michael Roche).

1m - Divided between Thomas Mclean’s Ballyrobin Brave Heart (Katy Connor), Emma Hunter’s Brocka Genevieve (Ryan Hunter), Beth Cunningham’s Dream Debut (Beth Cunningham), Maria O’Brien’s Emoe Jell O (Julieann Gaffney), Lisa Allen’s Fanadwest Brave Heart (Lisa Allen), Laura Keery’s Ferro Diamond (Laura Keery), Patrick mc williams’s Fivonia G (Patrick John Mc Williams), Amber McSorley’s Gilltown Courage (Andrew Mcsorley), Leigh Anne Rea’s Hero (BWP) (Leigh Anne Rea), Margaret Clarke’s Ice King (Sarah Clarke), Derek Reid’s I’m Boss W.H (Fergus Reid), Lisa Corry’s Inishcruise (Lisa Corry), Oonagh Kennedy’s Kec Dorian (JP McGranaghan), Janene Gamble’s Lenamore Master Maguire (Janene Gamble), Sheikh Samir Mirdad’s Mirdads Zamzaaam (Sheikh Samir Mirdad), Garth Swaile’s Pinball (Garth Swaile), Ian Moore’s Pine Croft Fleet (Ian Moore), Karen Pearson’s Quantum Classic (Karen Pearson), A. Smyth’s Shanroe Socialite (Kaitlyn King), Markus Buser’s Solsboro Gold Flake (Beverly Irwin), Grace sheridan’s Superior Sprint (Grace Sheridan), Inge D’Haese’s Velvet Flare (Niccola Hall), Olivia Roycroft’s Verona (IHR) (Olivia Roycroft).

4 Year Old Championship M-1, Mervyn Jr Clarke’s Thomascourt Legaland (Mervyn Jr Clarke); 2, Denise O’Sullivan’s Major Royale (Angela Percy); 3, Seamus Drea’s DSH Cluen Castle (Jack Ryan); 4, Mervyn Clarke Jnr & Johnny O’hanlon’s Ultimate Quality (Nano Healy); 5, Gareth Nethercote’s CHS Hoochie Coochie (Gareth Nethercote); 6, Diana Gibson’s Millview Cicero (Michael Cave); 7, Esther Treanor’s LMD Douglas Swatch (William Anderson); 8, Thomas Mclean’s Ballyrobin Brave Heart (Katy Connor); 9, Brendan McSorley’s Echonix (Stephen Smith); 10, Ash-Lee Brown’s Omard Sansa (IHB) (Megan McGrory); 11, Ivor Fox’s Strandhill Boy (Stephen Gibson); 12, Willie Craig’s Fyfin Gold (Jonathan Smyth); 13, Gareth Nethercote’s RNH Rocky (Gareth Nethercote); 14, Brian Hutchinson’s SVS Eclipse (Cathryn Hutchinson).

Amateur Championship (Dingos Qualifier) - 1, Alexandra Bailey’s Callie LVS Z (Alexandra Bailey); 2, Ian Moore’s Triple C (IHR) (Ian Moore); 3, Jim Maneely’s Legga Chocolate (Jim Maneely); 4, Ruth O’Brien’s Kilcurry Liberos Flight (Denis O’Brien); 5, Jim Maneely’s Madame Porsche at Cranny (Jim Maneely); 6, Catherine Chambers’s Seapatrick Beachball (Catherine Chambers).

Sunday 22nd April 2018

ISH Studbook Series 5 Year Old Final - 1, Miguel Bravo’s MHS New York (Michael James Pender); 2, Justine O’Hara’s Vales Pacino Royale (Justine O’Hara); 3, Brendan McSorley’s Presidential Ball (Kevin Gallagher); 4, Maurice Cousins’s Luxie B (Steven Smith); 5, Sorcha Hennessy’s MTH Sossusvlei Sunrise (Derek McConnell); 6, Molly Tracy’s CSF Sir George (Darragh Ryan).

ISH Studbook Series 6 Year Old Final - 1, Derek Mcconnell’s Longfield Quinlui (Derek Mcconnell); 2, Marguerite Ryan’s BBS McGregor (Jack Ryan); 3, Fiona Claffey’s Qualilas (Damien Griffin); 4, Aiden Mcgrory’s PACINO AMIRO (Kenneth Graham); 5, Andrea Etter and Luc Henry’s Celtic Hero B Z (Damien Griffin); 6, John Mulligan Snr’s Mohill Rosetta (John Mulligan).

ISH Studbook Series 7 Year Old Final - 1, Aoife Mc Cabe’s Paciro (Thomas O’Brien); 2, Marion Hughes’s HHS Fortune (Marion Hughes); 3, Patrick And Clare Sutton’s Hollystown Miss Lupin (Gerard Clarke Jnr); 4, Tom Moloney Jnr’s Zilko (Linda Moloney); 5, Sharon Fitzpatrick’s Keatingstown Z wellie Two (Susan Fitzpatrick); 6, Carla Bolam’s Quality Street (IHR) (Damien Griffin).

TRM/New Heights Champions Series - 1, M E de Rushi’s Duco (Greg Broderick); 2, The Stallion Company’s Arkino Z (Ciaran Nallon): 3, V Loane’s Gelvins Touch (Dermott Lennon); 4, W Lapsley’s George (Kenneth Graham); 5, Minister for Defense’s Shannondale Rahona (Capt Geoff Curran); 6, F Derwin’s AHG Whiterock Cruise Down (Kate Derwin); 7, D Cadden’s Cornetta 10 (John Mulligan); 8, M Ryan’s Cavalier Teaca (Jack Ryan); 9, A Carway’s Ajaccio (Anna Carway) and 10, GBBS Ltd’s Ballypatrick Flemenco (Greg Broderick).

1.10m Top Oils Ladies Qualifier - 1, S Posnett’s Karmijn (S Posnett); 2, C Black’s Rathfilane Star (C Black); 3, Bravo Hughes Ltd’s HHS California (Martha Hughes Bravo); 4, L Kelly’s Donaghmore Dolly (L Kelly); 5, V Buller’s Sillian Coevers (Emma McEntee) and 6, R Harding’s Nonavic Temara (R Harding).

1.20m - 1, Carroll Produce Ltd’s Castlerochen La Roche (Paul Carroll); 2, C Soden’s Karma Flight (Eddie Moloney): 3, V Buller’s Sillians Covers (Emma McEntee); 4, A McCaughey’s Touch of Porsch (Tom Hearne); 5, C Doris’s Sligo Cavalier Lass (Angela Percy) and 6, M Murphy’s McKinley (Michaela Murphy).

1.30m - 1, Sandra Duffy’s Caliva Charca MMZ (Darryl Walker); 2, Alana Patterson’s Tynan Orchid (James Hogg); 3, GBBS Ltd & Shane Breen’s Billy Pringle (Greg Broderick); 4, Marble Arch Equine’s Interpreteur (Katie Conlon); 5, Gareth Nethercote’s MTM Limmerick (Gareth Neathercote); 6= Roy Craig’s Beltrim Brother Ava (Jonathan Smyth) & P Posnett’s Foesula (Suzanne Posnett).

90cms - 1, R Bambridge’d May Ball (Alfie Adair).

1m - Divided amongst R Conn’s Kilmore Diamond Lass (Rachel Conn); S McAleer’s Voltaire Et Clover (Sonya McAleer); L Reid’s Candy Cane (Laura Reid); L Reid’s LMK Nataya (Laura Reid); B Armstrong & R Thompson’s Carrickview Under Cover (Suzanne Posnett); irelandhorse.com’s Pacini DSH (Conan Wright); L Courtney’s LCC Clonlara Harley (Kelly Taggart) and J Murphy’s Java’s Keltic Freedom (Conan Wright).

1.10m - 1, T Treanor’s Zentus T (Lauren McCabe); 2, A McGrory’s Heartbreak Diamond (Kelda Morgan); 3, O Roycroft’s Verona (Olivia Roycroft); 4, D Griffin’s Lissyegan Dark Lady (Damien Griffin); 5, K Graham’s Dr No Equinox Z (Kenneth Graham) and 6, J Murphy’s Java’s Kentucky Freedom (Conan Wright).