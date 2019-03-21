New sponsor in place for renowned Balmoral Show Champion of Champions

The RUAS is delighted to welcome Global Home Warranties Ltd as new sponsors at this year’s Balmoral Show. The company is sponsoring the renowned Champion of Champions competition, held on Saturday 18th May in the Main Arena.

This highlight event, held on the final day of the Show, is a must-see for show-goers. Watch the very best of Balmoral’s animals parade the Main Arena as the Champions of each section of the Show come together to be judged.

Kathy McKenna, Managing Director at Global Home Warranties, said: “Global Home Warranties Ltd is delighted to be sponsoring the Balmoral Show Champion of Champions Competition on Saturday 18th May 2019. As a local company headquartered in Northern Ireland, we take pride in supporting this competition highlighting the very best in Show.”

Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank will return to Balmoral Park, Lisburn from Wednesday, May 15, until Saturday, May 18. For the latest updates on the Show visit www.balmoralshow.co.uk or follow Balmoral Show on Facebook and Twitter.