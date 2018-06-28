NI Horse Board award a bursary to a CAFRE equine student

David Collins, a first year Honours Degree in Equine Management student, was the successful recipient of the Northern Ireland Horse Board bursary which was awarded as part of the Careers Day at Enniskillen Campus.

First year Honours Degree students, who choose the equitation module, were required to produce a report on the influence the training scales has on a horse’ way of going and its impact on soundness and longevity.

David who comes from Enniskillen in Co Fermanagh has a deep love for horses and enjoys working with them in hand and under saddle. David intends to work in the equine industry and has progressed onto the Honours Degree from the Level 3 Horse Management programme to further develop his career.

David is extremely grateful to the Northern Ireland Horse Board for the opportunity to win the bursary and intends to use it to further his studies throughout his time at Enniskillen Campus.

CAFRE would also thank the Northern Ireland Horse Board for affording the students the opportunity to obtain a bursary to assist them with their studies.

CAFRE Enniskillen Campus is holding our next careers advice evening on Thursday 23 August at 7pm.

If you are interested in a career in the equine industry, then come along to the careers advice evening to find out more about the equine courses on offer and see the excellent campus facilities or alternatively check out the website at: www.cafre.ac.uk