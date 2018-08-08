Ollie takes supreme honours at Knockagh

There was a great crowd at the summer show at Knockagh View Equestrian centre with great weather.

The addition of the working hunter classes proved popular and organisers would like to thank judges Shannon Baird, Mark McCullough and Gillian McCann and everyone who helped on the day.

The judges were impressed with the standard throughout the classes with some very tough decisions but it was Elaine Gardner’s Ollie ridden by Ciara Gilroy who went on to take overall Supreme Champion with Sammy Workman’s beautiful veteran Highmoor High Voltage taking the reserve supreme Title.

Knockagh View will be holding an end of summer show on Sunday 16th September with ridden and working hunter classes, the schedule will be on the website soon.

Results

Class 1 – Lead Rein Pony (no trot): 1st, Mia Bell, Lilly; 2nd, Marnie Squires, Brookvale Tommy Tucker; 3rd, James Donnolly, Wendy.

Class 2 – Lead Rein: 1st, Caoimhe Mertagh, Brookvale Tommy Tucker; 2nd, Poppy Smith, Kenilwood Tiger Lilly; 3rd, Cassie Barrow, Bubbles

Class 3 – Family Pony Lead Rein: 1st, Mia Bell, Lilly; 2nd, Cassie Barrow, Bubbles; 3rd, Cormac Saunders, Wendy

Class 5 – First Year First Ridden (no canter): 1st, Rhianna Mehaffey, Mr Darcy

Class 6 – First Ridden: 1st, Amelia Wheeler, Beltoy Kizzara; 2nd, Abi Gardner, Buster; 3rd, Poppy Mcilduff, Magis Merrylegs

Class 7 – Family pony First Ridden: 1st, Poppy Smith, Barns Isobel; 2nd, Poppy McIlduff, Magic Merrylegs; 3rd, Megan Mathews, Spartacus; 4th, Rhiana Mehaffy, Mr Darcy

Mini Champion – Amelia Wheeler, Beltoy Kizzara

Reserve – Caoimhe Mertagh, Brookvale Tommy Tucker

Class 8 – Coloured pony inhand: 1st Niahm Martin, Mix n Match; 2nd Megan McClelland, Spike

Class 9 – M&M in hand: 1st, Katelyn Irvine, Duach Shadow; 2nd, Rachel Conn, Awara Desert Rose; 3rd, Nicky Shannon, Maenaddwyn Darwin; 4th, Megan Mullen, Blue Suade Shoes; 5th, Kathy Buchannon, Loguestown Irish Cream

Class 10 – Hunter/ Riding Type in hand: 1st, Niamh Martin, Mix n Match; 2nd, Biana McIlnea, Carmella’s Clover Pearl

Class 11 – Youngstock in hand: 1st, Bianca McElnea, Carmella’s Clover Pearl; 2nd, Kathy Buchannon, Loguestown Irish Cream

Class 12 – Young Handler under 12 years: 1st, Matthew McClelland, Spike

Class 13 – Young Handler 12-16yrs: 1st, Luke McCabe, Blue Suede Shoes

In Hand Champion – Katelyn Irvine, Duach Shadow

Reserve Champion – Bianca McElnea, Carmella’s Clover Pearl

Class 14 – Ridden Horse Veteran: 1st, Helen Hoffin, Comets Pride; 2nd, Karina McVeigh, Cheyenne; 3rd, Leeann Radcliffe, Inca; 4th, Joanne Maybin, Ramsden Boy; 5th, Gillian Steenson, Splash Dance; 6th, Jean Topping, Apache Warrior

Class 15 – In Hand Veteran: 1st, Sammy Workman, HighMoor High Voltage; 2nd, Gillian Steenson, Sphlash Dance; 3rd, Karina McVeigh, Cheyenne; 4th, Gemma Nicholl, Ramsden Boy

Class 16 – Ridden Pony Veteran: 1st, Sarah Brawshaw, Arabian Night; 2nd, Chelsea Topping, Too Hot to Handle; 3rd, Poppy Smith, Barns Isobel

Veteran Champion – Sammy Workman, Highmoor High Voltage

Reserve champion – Helen Hoffin, Comets Pride

Class 17- Newcomers Horse: 1st, Rachel Conn, Kilmore Diamond Lass; 2nd, Geraldine Castles, Miss Money Penny; 3rd, Celia Rhodes, Multi Credit

Class 18 – Ridden Hunter: 1st, Gillian Steenson, Splash Dance; 2nd, Rachel Conn, Kilmore Diamond Lass; 3rd, Emma Davies, Mountain Blue’s Dream; 4th, David Vallely, Mila

Class 19 – Small Hunter: 1st, Ciara Gilroy, Ollie; 2nd, Lisa Riddell, Curious Cashel; 3rd, Claudia Marshall, Mr Blue Sky

Class 20 – Cobs: 1st, Mandy Gillespie, Ash Hill Smoothie; 2nd, Clare Hitch, Finbar; 3rd, Jean Topping, Apache Warrier

Class 21 – Riding Horse: 1st, Alison Baird, Roxy; 2nd, Grace Ann Elliot, Adds Up; 3rd, Cathy Quigg, Roundthorn Amarillo; 4th, Helen Hoffin, Comets Pride; 5th, Jenny Hill, Marik

Class 22 – Coloured Horse: 1st, Katie Holmes, Sioux Cheyanne; 2nd, Leeann Radcliffe, Inca; 3rd, Celia Rhodes, Multi Credit; 4th, Jenny Hill, Marik

Class 23 – Racehorse to Riding Horse: 1st, Grace Ann Elliot, Adds Up; 2nd, Alex Wallace, Royal Sea Breeze; 3rd, Joanne Maybin, Ramsden Boy; 4th, Karen Johnston, Perish the Pack; 5th, Kristen Kleinman, Nashville Tyanee

Horse Champion – Ciara Gilroy, Ollie

Reserve Champion – Alison Baird, Roxy

Class 24 – Newcomers Pony: 1st, Katelyn Irvine, Duach Shadow; 2nd, Megan Mathews, Spartacus; 3rd, Cheridan Mathews, Awara Desert Rose; 4th, Annie Morrow, Mr Harry

Class 25 – M&M Ridden Pony: 1st, Katelyn Irvine, Duach Shadow; 2nd, Megan Ingram, McCarrit Cascade Lady; 3rd, Chelsea Topping, Too hot to handle; 4th, Poppy Smith, Barns Isobel; 5th, Cheridan Andrews, Awara Desert Rose

Class 26 – Ridden Show Hunter Pony: 1st, Grace Morton, Jolene; 2nd, Niamh Martin, Mix n Match; 3rd, Nikita Kidd, Whispa

Class 28 – Coloured Pony: 1st, Grace Morton, Jolene; 2nd, Niamh Martin, Mix N Match; 3rd, Faith Black, Star Choice; 4th, Ben Foster, Faltpourla Premier; 5th, Anne Morrow, Mr Harry

Pony Ridden Champion – Katelyn Irvine, Duach Shadow

Reserve Champion – Grace Morton, Jolene

Class 29A – 65cms Working Hunter Pony: 1st, Megan Ingram, McCarrit Cascade Lady; 2nd, Ben Foster, Faltpourla Premier; 3rd, Grace Morton, Jolene; 4th, Faith Black, Star Choice

Class 29B – 65cms Horse Working Hunter: 1st, Karina McVeigh, Cheyenne; 2nd, Sharon Manderson, Liberty S; 3rd, Charlotte Burgess, Loughview Holly; 4th, Cathy Quigg, Roundthorn Amarilo

Class 30 – 80cms Working Hunter: 1st, Stephanie Watt, Dunman;2nd, Rachel Conn, Kilmore Diamond Lass; 3rd, Elaine Gardner, Alfie; 4th, Sarah Brawshaw, Arabian Night; 5th, Miriam Wright, The Castletown Lad; 6th, Megan Ingram, McCarrit Cascade Lady

Class 31 – 90cms Working Hunter: 1st, Rachel Conn, Kilmore Diamond Lass; 2nd, Elaine Gardner, Alfie; 3rd, Elaine Gardner, Ollie; 4th, Charlotte Marshall, Northern Bell

Working Hunter Champion – Megan Ingram, McCarrit Cascade Lady

Reserve Champion – Karina McVeigh, Cheyenne

Overall Supreme Champion – Ciara Gilroy, Ollie

Reserve Supreme Champion – Sammy Workman, Highmoor High Voltage.