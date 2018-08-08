Ollie takes supreme honours at Knockagh

There was a great crowd at the summer show at Knockagh View Equestrian centre with great weather.
The addition of the working hunter classes proved popular and organisers would like to thank judges Shannon Baird, Mark McCullough and Gillian McCann and everyone who helped on the day.
The judges were impressed with the standard throughout the classes with some very tough decisions but it was Elaine Gardner’s Ollie ridden by Ciara Gilroy who went on to take overall Supreme Champion with Sammy Workman’s beautiful veteran Highmoor High Voltage taking the reserve supreme Title.
Knockagh View will be holding an end of summer show on Sunday 16th September with ridden and working hunter classes, the schedule will be on the website soon.
Results
Class 1 – Lead Rein Pony (no trot): 1st, Mia Bell, Lilly; 2nd, Marnie Squires, Brookvale Tommy Tucker; 3rd, James Donnolly, Wendy.
Class 2 – Lead Rein: 1st, Caoimhe Mertagh, Brookvale Tommy Tucker; 2nd, Poppy Smith, Kenilwood Tiger Lilly; 3rd, Cassie Barrow, Bubbles
Class 3 – Family Pony Lead Rein: 1st, Mia Bell, Lilly; 2nd, Cassie Barrow, Bubbles; 3rd, Cormac Saunders, Wendy
Class 5 – First Year First Ridden (no canter): 1st, Rhianna Mehaffey, Mr Darcy
Class 6 – First Ridden: 1st, Amelia Wheeler, Beltoy Kizzara; 2nd, Abi Gardner, Buster; 3rd, Poppy Mcilduff, Magis Merrylegs
Class 7 – Family pony First Ridden: 1st, Poppy Smith, Barns Isobel; 2nd, Poppy McIlduff, Magic Merrylegs; 3rd, Megan Mathews, Spartacus; 4th, Rhiana Mehaffy, Mr Darcy
Mini Champion – Amelia Wheeler, Beltoy Kizzara
Reserve – Caoimhe Mertagh, Brookvale Tommy Tucker
Class 8 – Coloured pony inhand: 1st Niahm Martin, Mix n Match; 2nd Megan McClelland, Spike
Class 9 – M&M in hand: 1st, Katelyn Irvine, Duach Shadow; 2nd, Rachel Conn, Awara Desert Rose; 3rd, Nicky Shannon, Maenaddwyn Darwin; 4th, Megan Mullen, Blue Suade Shoes; 5th, Kathy Buchannon, Loguestown Irish Cream
Class 10 – Hunter/ Riding Type in hand: 1st, Niamh Martin, Mix n Match; 2nd, Biana McIlnea, Carmella’s Clover Pearl
Class 11 – Youngstock in hand: 1st, Bianca McElnea, Carmella’s Clover Pearl; 2nd, Kathy Buchannon, Loguestown Irish Cream
Class 12 – Young Handler under 12 years: 1st, Matthew McClelland, Spike
Class 13 – Young Handler 12-16yrs: 1st, Luke McCabe, Blue Suede Shoes
In Hand Champion – Katelyn Irvine, Duach Shadow
Reserve Champion – Bianca McElnea, Carmella’s Clover Pearl
Class 14 – Ridden Horse Veteran: 1st, Helen Hoffin, Comets Pride; 2nd, Karina McVeigh, Cheyenne; 3rd, Leeann Radcliffe, Inca; 4th, Joanne Maybin, Ramsden Boy; 5th, Gillian Steenson, Splash Dance; 6th, Jean Topping, Apache Warrior
Class 15 – In Hand Veteran: 1st, Sammy Workman, HighMoor High Voltage; 2nd, Gillian Steenson, Sphlash Dance; 3rd, Karina McVeigh, Cheyenne; 4th, Gemma Nicholl, Ramsden Boy
Class 16 – Ridden Pony Veteran: 1st, Sarah Brawshaw, Arabian Night; 2nd, Chelsea Topping, Too Hot to Handle; 3rd, Poppy Smith, Barns Isobel
Veteran Champion – Sammy Workman, Highmoor High Voltage
Reserve champion – Helen Hoffin, Comets Pride
Class 17- Newcomers Horse: 1st, Rachel Conn, Kilmore Diamond Lass; 2nd, Geraldine Castles, Miss Money Penny; 3rd, Celia Rhodes, Multi Credit
Class 18 – Ridden Hunter: 1st, Gillian Steenson, Splash Dance; 2nd, Rachel Conn, Kilmore Diamond Lass; 3rd, Emma Davies, Mountain Blue’s Dream; 4th, David Vallely, Mila
Class 19 – Small Hunter: 1st, Ciara Gilroy, Ollie; 2nd, Lisa Riddell, Curious Cashel; 3rd, Claudia Marshall, Mr Blue Sky
Class 20 – Cobs: 1st, Mandy Gillespie, Ash Hill Smoothie; 2nd, Clare Hitch, Finbar; 3rd, Jean Topping, Apache Warrier
Class 21 – Riding Horse: 1st, Alison Baird, Roxy; 2nd, Grace Ann Elliot, Adds Up; 3rd, Cathy Quigg, Roundthorn Amarillo; 4th, Helen Hoffin, Comets Pride; 5th, Jenny Hill, Marik
Class 22 – Coloured Horse: 1st, Katie Holmes, Sioux Cheyanne; 2nd, Leeann Radcliffe, Inca; 3rd, Celia Rhodes, Multi Credit; 4th, Jenny Hill, Marik
Class 23 – Racehorse to Riding Horse: 1st, Grace Ann Elliot, Adds Up; 2nd, Alex Wallace, Royal Sea Breeze; 3rd, Joanne Maybin, Ramsden Boy; 4th, Karen Johnston, Perish the Pack; 5th, Kristen Kleinman, Nashville Tyanee
Horse Champion – Ciara Gilroy, Ollie
Reserve Champion – Alison Baird, Roxy
Class 24 – Newcomers Pony: 1st, Katelyn Irvine, Duach Shadow; 2nd, Megan Mathews, Spartacus; 3rd, Cheridan Mathews, Awara Desert Rose; 4th, Annie Morrow, Mr Harry
Class 25 – M&M Ridden Pony: 1st, Katelyn Irvine, Duach Shadow; 2nd, Megan Ingram, McCarrit Cascade Lady; 3rd, Chelsea Topping, Too hot to handle; 4th, Poppy Smith, Barns Isobel; 5th, Cheridan Andrews, Awara Desert Rose
Class 26 – Ridden Show Hunter Pony: 1st, Grace Morton, Jolene; 2nd, Niamh Martin, Mix n Match; 3rd, Nikita Kidd, Whispa
Class 28 – Coloured Pony: 1st, Grace Morton, Jolene; 2nd, Niamh Martin, Mix N Match; 3rd, Faith Black, Star Choice; 4th, Ben Foster, Faltpourla Premier; 5th, Anne Morrow, Mr Harry
Pony Ridden Champion – Katelyn Irvine, Duach Shadow
Reserve Champion – Grace Morton, Jolene
Class 29A – 65cms Working Hunter Pony: 1st, Megan Ingram, McCarrit Cascade Lady; 2nd, Ben Foster, Faltpourla Premier; 3rd, Grace Morton, Jolene; 4th, Faith Black, Star Choice
Class 29B – 65cms Horse Working Hunter: 1st, Karina McVeigh, Cheyenne; 2nd, Sharon Manderson, Liberty S; 3rd, Charlotte Burgess, Loughview Holly; 4th, Cathy Quigg, Roundthorn Amarilo
Class 30 – 80cms Working Hunter: 1st, Stephanie Watt, Dunman;2nd, Rachel Conn, Kilmore Diamond Lass; 3rd, Elaine Gardner, Alfie; 4th, Sarah Brawshaw, Arabian Night; 5th, Miriam Wright, The Castletown Lad; 6th, Megan Ingram, McCarrit Cascade Lady
Class 31 – 90cms Working Hunter: 1st, Rachel Conn, Kilmore Diamond Lass; 2nd, Elaine Gardner, Alfie; 3rd, Elaine Gardner, Ollie; 4th, Charlotte Marshall, Northern Bell
Working Hunter Champion – Megan Ingram, McCarrit Cascade Lady
Reserve Champion – Karina McVeigh, Cheyenne
Overall Supreme Champion – Ciara Gilroy, Ollie
Reserve Supreme Champion – Sammy Workman, Highmoor High Voltage.