Opportunities open up for Level 2 Apprenticeship in the Equine Industry

CAFRE is currently recruiting for the new Level 2 Apprenticeship in the Equine Industry which will begin in mid-December 2017.

This is a work-based training course that enables employees to gain a qualification whilst in paid employment.

There will be two pathways – a Horse Care route and a Racehorse Care route.

Students will develop practical skills and technical knowledge of horse care and have the option of developing their riding skills through completion of BHS examinations if completing the Horse Care Route.

The main benefits of the course are that learners can continue to earn while they train towards their qualification and this course can fit around work commitments.

The apprenticeship will enable learners to achieve industry recognised qualifications as well as relevant practical experience which will assist them throughout their career.

Apprentices must be about to take up or already be in paid employment in Northern Ireland, having reached the minimum school leaving age and attained a minimum of two Cs or three Ds at GCSE (or equivalent) including English and Maths.

They must be working a minimum of 21 hours a week.

Students who are accepted onto the course will continue to work in their current workplace and have ‘off the job’ training and assessment delivered in three to four day blocks at Enniskillen Campus.

The course is expected to take between one to two years to complete.

CAFRE will be holding an information evening for employers and potential students on the new Level 2 programme on Thursday, November 23, from 7-9pm at The Meadows Equestrian Centre, Lurgan.

For further information, contact Enniskillen Campus on Freephone 0800 028 4291 or email: enquiries@cafre.ac.uk alternatively can apply for the programme online at: www.cafre.ac.uk