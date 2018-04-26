Packed day of jumping action at the Meadows

A busy day was had by all who attended the Meadows Equestrian as they ran a very successful leg of the the popular Ulster Region Pony Tour sponsored by TRI Equestrian NI on Saturday, April 14.

Using all three arenas at the Meadows Centre, the day ran without any issue with all riders getting to go home before the evening closed in.

Edward Walsh riding Sparkling Little Princess, clear in the 128 50cm

In the ‘Tommy French Arena’ the 148 riders started off the day with the 148 90cms, of the 11 starters six combinations claimed double Clears on the day to walk away with some prize money as well as TRI vouchers for the onsite store.

Later in the day, the 148 1.10 athletes put on a display of true horsemanship, with Yiayan Evans from Marsh Kyfe Equestrian Centre recording the fastest round of the day, breaking the finish beam in just over 30 seconds.

Arena 2 was a hive of activity as the 128 athletes took over the arena for the day. Commencing with the 128 50cms in the morning, the youngest of riders had their chance to show off their skills, with multiple double clears throughout the class.

As in recent years the 128 1m was once again a hotly fought contest with some of the best ponies in the region going head to head for the valuable series points, on this occasion it was Matthew Conlon with his father Bernard’s ‘The Silver Legend’ that took the maximum 10 points.

Meanwhile, over in Arena 3, the 138 ponies made good use of the arena on the day. In the 138 1.10m it was Alex Finney who claimed success with Jean Finney’s ‘Coltstown Dun Cruiser’ stopping the clock ahead of Annie Gibson and ‘Ti Chip’.

Results

128 50cms - Divided between Martin Kelly’s A Little Fairplay (Eunan Kelly), Janet Currie’s Curolea Rosi (Rebecca Coulter), Aldyth Roulston’s Knockavoe Merlin (Caoimhian Sharkey), Linda Courtney’s LCC Scrum Didly Umptious (James Courtney-Cadam), Patrick Ruane’s Shandy Nevette (Tia Ruane), Aldyth Roulston’s Sparkling Ganty Blazer (Caoimhian Sharkey), Edward Walsh’s Sparkling Little Princess (Edward Walsh Jnr), Janette Baxter’s Strawberry Starburst (Shannon Cairns).

128 60cms - Divided between Martin Kelly’s A Little Fairplay (Eunan Kelly), Neil Currie ‘s Arrogan Samson T R (Ceadaoin Currie), Lynn Caskey’s Aughmore Dante (Zoe Caskey), Katheryne McCracken’s Billy Frazer (Elizabeth McCracken), John Black’s Chocolat II (Erin Mathieson), Lisa Donnan’s Derrylanghan Sparrow (Lucy Donnan), Christine Wilcock’s Drumcaughey Lucky (Matthew Dylan Wilcock), Frances Rolston Bruce’s Emerald Chubba (Nial Bruce), Lisa Donnan’s Goldilocks (LHI) (Lucy Donnan), Aldyth Roulston’s Knockavoe Merlin (Caoimhian Sharkey), Linda Courtney’s LCC Scrum Didly Umptious (James Courtney-Cadam), Angela Maguire’s Manny (Lexie Maguire), Orla Diamond’s My Gingernut (Eenna Hamilton), Ronan Mclaughlin’s Phoenix Phantom (Sarah Mclaughlin), Ronan Mclaughlin’s Rashers And Sausages (Sarah McLaughlin), Donna Millar’s Sir Bob (HPA) (Kate Millar), Lynn Caskey’s Smokegun (Zoe Caskey), Frances Mellett’s Sox Line Cassie (Zoe Mellett), Aldyth Roulston’s Sparkling Ganty Blazer (Caoimhian Sharkey), Edward Walsh’s Sparkling Little Princess (Edward Walsh Jnr), Aldyth Roulston’s Sparkling Miss Leglands (Jessica Baxter), Janette Baxter’s Strawberry Starburst (Shannon Cairns), Tracy Kelly’s Tuity Fruity (Caitlin Kelly), DONNA MILLAR’s Vales Little Bobbi (Zara-Jane Kelly).

128 70cms - Divided between Lynn Caskey’s Aughmore Dante (Zoe Caskey), Vivian Hamill’s Beechfields Mini Hero (Grace Hamill), Patrick Ruane’s Birchill Harmony (Tia Ruane), John Black’s Chocolat II (Erin Mathieson), Lisa Donnan’s Derrylanghan Sparrow (Lucy Donnan), Lisa Smith ‘s Dessie (HPA) (Lori Smith), Lisa Donnan’s Goldilocks (LHI) (Lucy Donnan), Rachel Armstrong’s Mrs Diablo (Hannah Thompson), Ronan Mclaughlin’s Phoenix Phantom (Sarah McLaughlin), Aldyth Roulston’s Princess Puzzle (Caoimhian Sharkey), Patrick Ruane’s Shandy Nevette (Tia Ruane), Donna Millar’s Sir Bob (HPA) (KATE MILLAR), Christine Wilcock’s Solar Eclipse (HPA) (Matthew Dylan Wilcock), Aldyth Roulston’s Sparkling Miss Leglands (Jessica Baxter), Lisa Smith ‘s Top Spot (Tia Smith), Tracy Kelly’s Tuity Fruity (Caitlin Kelly).

128 80cms - Divided between Martin Kelly’s A Little Fairplay (Zara-Jane Kelly), Brian Sheehan’s Ardfry Chiswick (Isobel Sheehan), Vivian Hamill’s Beechfields Mini Hero (Grace Hamill), Tracy Kelly’s Bright Bling (Caitlin Kelly), Nicola Burns’s Dat’ill Do (Sophia Bingham), Sonya Murphy ‘s Divernagh’s Little Belle (Lee Bloomfield), Gabriel Tunney’s In It To Win It (Lily Tunney), Edward Walsh’s Little Orchard Melody (Helen Walsh), Ashley Bingham’s Little Prince Caspian (Sophia Bingham), Katheryne McCracken’s Nely Done That (Charlotte McCracken), Tracy Kelly’s Newhaven Sophia (Zara-Jane Kelly), Aldyth Roulston’s Princess Puzzle (Caoimhian Sharkey), Briony Murphy’s Rough Diamond (Darragh Murphy), Janette Baxter’s Sparkling Class Act (Jessica Baxter), Colm Mcgrath’s Tabita Carwyn (Kiera McGrath), Paula McMaster’s Upsy Daisy (Alex McMaster).

128 Under 10 85cms (Including RUAS U10 Qualifier) - 1, Martin Kelly’s Ballyglunin Girl (IHR) (Zara-Jane Kelly); 2, Jane C P Russell’s Newtown Black Guy (Robert Russell); 3, Katheryne McCracken’s Nely Done That (Charlotte McCracken); 4, Robert Fagan’s Little Bob (Alanna Fagan); 5, Tracy Kelly’s Bright Bling (Zara-Jane Kelly); 6, Joanne Morton’s Tynnan Tuttle Pip (Peter Morton).

128 90cms - 1, Orla Harris’s Creaghduff Charlotte (Cara McFadden); 2, Andrew Thompson’s Capparoe Chic (Zara-Jane Kelly); 3, Victoria Clarke’s Hilin Diamond (Jamie Clarke); 4, Andrew Dunlop’s Barrera Star Attraction (OS) (Jenny Dunlop); 5, Ronan Mclaughlin’s Lucky Number (pi) (Ben Walsh); 6, Sonya Murphy’s Divernagh’s Little Belle (Lee Bloomfield).

128 1m - 1, Marble Arch Equine Ltd c/o Bernard Conlon’s The Silver Legend (Matthew Conlon); 2, Andrew Dunlop’s Barrera Star Attraction (OS) (Jenny Dunlop); 3, Judith Dunlop’s Ballynoe Vicki Vale (Jenny Dunlop); 4, Victoria Clarke’s Ratatouille Spartacus (Jamie Clarke); 5, Paula Williams’s Parc Kickin It (Jamie Clarke).

138 80cms - Divided between Colm Mcgrath’s Coomlogane Kojak (Kiera McGrath), Paul McCann’s Gortmore Julie (Lucy McCann), Briony Murphy’s Kreme (Darragh Murphy), Sparkling Equine’s Nina Lass (Mackenzie Carmody), Sarah Doherty’s Springhill Copper Beech (Oliver Doherty), Edna Gamble’s Trendy Royale (Katie Gibson).

138 90cms - Divided between Colm McGrath’s Coomlogane Kojak (Kiera McGrath), Nicola Burns’s Flap Jack Flyer (Emma Burns), Caroline Gaston’s Knockagaron Fear Bui Falcon (Emma Taylor), Victoria Clarke’s Little Miss Mac ‘U’ No (Camryn Clarke).

138 1m - 1, Karen McFadden’s Mr Dougherty (Cormac Taggart); 2, Tom Carmody’s Sparkling Delta Dawn (Mackenzie Carmody); 3, Aldyth Roulston’s Hewid Caradog (Katie McEntee); 4, Joanne Morton’s Callens Lady (Lucy Morton); 5, Louise Mcentee’s Hubba Bubba (Katie McEntee); 6, Cali O’donnell’s Gaulstown Lady Bishop (calum mc veigh).

138 1.10m - 1, Jean Finney’s Coltstown Dun Cruiser (Alex Finney); 2, Jonathan Reape’s Ti Chip (Annie Gibson); 3, Karen Mc Fadden’s Orfelia VD Bisschop (Conor Harris); 4, Victoria Clarke’s Le Puy en Velay (Camryn Clarke); 5, Jean Finney’s Dolly du Carel (Alex Finney).

148 90cms - Divided between Stephanie Hockley’s BKS nebula (Jamie Hockley), Christina Brown’s Canadian Express (Laura Brown), Sarah McLean’s Kiltiernan Bell (Katy McLean), Amanda Hodge’s Monroe Star (Rocco Cairns), Martin Hanna’s Oreo Patches (Sophie Hanna), Miriam Sweeney’s Porthall Marcel (Erin Sweeney).

148 1m - Divided between Anne Torrens’s Bellindene Fagin (Jennifer Torrens), Paul McAufield’s Brackhowney Blossom (Angela McAufield), Maeve McEvoy’s Delta Echo (Niall McEvoy), Sarah McLean’s Kiltiernan Bell (Katy McLean), Linda Courtney’s LCC Westmount Mirah’s Star (Annie Courtney-Cadam), Amanda Hodge’s Monroe Star (Rocco Cairns), Victoria Steele’s Off Limits (Emily Steele), Ashline Kelly’s Sparkling Miss Pixielix (Alaina Kelly), Shane McCauley’s Sunkist Lad (Amy-Leigh McCauley), Maeve McEvoy’s Vales Bluebird (Niall McEvoy).

148 1.10m (inc 6/7 Year Old) - 1, Marsh Kyfe Equestrian Centre’s Ewald (Yiayan Evans); 2, Emer Kenny’s Shirsheen Kylie (Ellen Kenny); 3, Joanne Morton’s Tynan Bo-Bo Bear (Lucy Morton); 4, Gillian Creighton’s Tick The Box (Jodie Creighton); 5, Aldyth Roulston’s Sparkling Boomerang’s Clover (John McEntee); 6, Jean Finney’s Shirsheen Cruiser (Alex Finney).

148 1.20m - 1, Paula Williams’s Claggan Gypsy Delight (Ellie-Rose Cassidy); 2, Joanne Morton’s Tynan Bo-Bo Bear (Lucy Morton); 3, Marsh Kyfe Equestrian Centre’s Powerstation (Yiayan Evans); 4, Jean Finney’s Shirsheen Cruiser (Alex Finney); 5, Jean Finney’s Dirraw Caleb (Alex Finney); 6, Adrian Williams’s Parc Judy (Ellie-Rose Cassidy).

Children On Horses & Juniors 1m - Divided between Cali O’donnell’s Cameroun (Leah McVeigh), Gillian Creighton’s FoxFire (Jodie Creighton), Michelle Magill’s Golden Korona (Jordyn Magill), Rosemary bothwell’s HHS Cheers (Nicholas Bothwell), Martin O’Connor’s sister martina (Donal O’Connor).

Children On Horses & Juniors 1.10/1.20m - 1, Paul Boyle’s Delton (Lucy Morton); 2, Joanne Morton’s Blueoak Yogi (Abby Morton); 3, Rosemary bothwell’s Cheeky Blonde (Nicholas Bothwell); 4, Linda Buchanan’s loughshore light of touch (Donal O’ connor); 5, Martin O’Connor’s sister martina (Donal O’ connor); 6, Michelle Magill’s Golden Korona (Jordyn Magill).